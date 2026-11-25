13 million households in bands A to D are paid automatically

Up to 20 million households in England will get £100 towards energy costs, with councils asked to start paying on 4 January 2027, the government said on Tuesday.

The figure is a one-off £100 per eligible household, and the 20 million total is an upper limit, not a guaranteed number of recipients.

The payment applies in England only, because the devolved governments decide how to use their own extra funding.

13 million households in bands A to D are paid automatically

About 13 million households in council tax bands A to D will be paid straight into their bank accounts with no action needed.

That applies where their council holds verified direct debit details, which is how the household already pays its council tax.

Eligibility is not limited to those who pay council tax, as some bands A to D households are exempt or receive support.

Households in those bands that do not pay council tax qualify if they receive Local Council Tax Support.

Others qualify if the property is occupied solely by under-18s, someone severely mentally impaired, or a qualifying dependent relative.

Students living in eligible student-only properties in bands A to D are also covered, as are households in those bands because of a Disabled Band Reduction.

Eligible households that do not pay by direct debit will be contacted by their council and offered a choice of how to receive the money.

They can take the £100 by bank transfer or have it credited to their council tax account.

The scheme stays open until the end of May 2027, so those contacted later in the process should still be able to claim.

A £100m discretionary fund covers households outside the main scheme

Councils will also share a £100 million Discretionary Fund for vulnerable households facing higher energy costs who may fall outside the main scheme.

Each council will set its own eligibility rules for that fund, and the government named larger families, pensioners in larger homes and people in houses in multiple occupation as examples of who it could reach.

The Scottish and Welsh governments received extra money through the Barnett formula and have confirmed equivalent or similar Household Energy Payment schemes.

Details of those schemes, including amounts and timing, are for each devolved government to set out.

Chancellor John Healey said: “Families are worried about energy bills rising again this winter.”

He said the government could not control global energy markets but wanted to give families “some breathing space”.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said the aim was “supporting councils to act quickly to ensure everyone eligible gets the support they are entitled to.”

The payment sits alongside £150 Warm Home Discount help

The payment comes ahead of the new January energy price cap and is one element of a wider package of measures.

That package includes steps that took £150 off bills in April 2026 and an extension of the temporary VAT cut on household electricity.

It also includes the £150 Warm Home Discount for around six million households on means-tested benefits, and planned action to abolish standing charges on gas bills.

Around a third of households are on fixed tariffs, which protect them from further price rises throughout the tariff term.

Separately, Cold Weather Payments of £25 are paid for each 7-day period of very cold weather between 1 November 2026 and 31 March 2027.

Those go to households receiving certain benefits or Support for Mortgage Interest, and other help is listed on GOV.UK’s household energy page.

Councils are due to begin payments on 4 January 2027, and the main scheme closes at the end of May 2027.