Sunday Money: FICO Stock Price Jumps 14.21% on the Week

The FICO stock price put in the standout week of the lot, with Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) closing 14.21% higher at $766.10. Fair Isaac is the firm behind the FICO score, the three-digit number most UK readers won’t recognise but which decides whether an American can get a mortgage, a car loan or a decent credit card rate. It’s a quiet business – licensing a scoring formula to banks – but a profitable one, and this week the market decided it liked it rather a lot more than it did seven days ago.

FICO wasn’t alone. The gain sat at the top of a cluster of data and analytics names that all had strong weeks, a pattern that looked less like one company’s news and more like investors rotating into businesses that sell information rather than hardware or compute.

The FICO Stock Price Led a Broader Data-Sector Rally

FICO over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

Two doors down from Fair Isaac, in business terms if not in share price, CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) – the property-data firm behind Homes.com and LoopNet – rose 10.99% to $32.31. Equifax (NYSE: EFX), one of the three big US credit bureaus and about as close a peer as FICO has, climbed 10.62% to $161.25. Between them, the FICO stock price move and its data-sector neighbours tell a story of money flowing into unglamorous, subscription-style businesses just as the more exciting corners of the market wobbled.

Those exciting corners did more than wobble. CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), the cloud computing firm that rents out the chips behind the artificial-intelligence boom, fell 25.37% to $61.03, extending a rough patch this site covered earlier in the month when a Gartner warning first rattled the stock. Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), the satellite-launch company, dropped 25.03% to $50.85, adding to an earlier fall this month tied to its Neutron rocket slipping into 2027. Networking-equipment makers Lumentum (down 25.59% to $821.40) and Ciena (down 25.51% to $330.00), along with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (down 25.28% to $54.41), rounded out a bruising week for anything plugged into the AI infrastructure trade.

Restaurant chain Darden (NYSE: DRI), owner of Olive Garden, added 10.02% to close at $216.35, and IT services group Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) rose 9.87% to $65.88 – both reminders that this was not purely a sector story, even if the data names dominated the leaderboard.

Crypto Corner

Digital assets had a calmer week than big tech, if not a good one. Bitcoin (BTC) slipped 1.63% to $81,684.37, ether (ETH) fell 3.72% to $2,409.76 and solana (SOL) dropped 5.61% to $103.35, according to Binance spot market data. The moves were smaller in percentage terms than the week’s wildest equity swings, but all three majors ended lower, tracking the broader retreat from risk that hit the Nasdaq.

The Week in Numbers

The S&P 500 (tracked here via the SPY exchange-traded fund) fell 2.3% to 761.26, while the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) dropped a sharper 5.64% to 707.87 – a gap that captures just how concentrated this week’s pain was in technology and AI-adjacent names. The Dow (DIA), which has less exposure to that corner of the market, actually rose 0.35% to 518.00.

Behind the scenes, government borrowing costs eased slightly. The 10-year US Treasury yield slipped to 5.10% from 5.19%, and the 2-year yield eased to 4.77% from 4.82%, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The gap between the two – watched as a rough gauge of how investors see the economy’s prospects – widened a touch to 0.35 percentage points from 0.33. Meanwhile oil nudged higher, with WTI crude settling at $101.91 a barrel, up from $100.86 the week before.

Put together, it was a week where the FICO stock price and its data-sector peers quietly made money for patient holders while the AI infrastructure trade took a proper knock – CoreWeave, Rocket Lab, Lumentum, Ciena and HPE all lost around a quarter of their value in five trading days. Whether that’s a rotation or a correction is the sort of thing next week’s prices will start to answer. Until then, have a good Sunday – we’ll be back with the next batch of winners and losers.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.