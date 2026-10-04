Sunday Money: Lumentum Stock Price Surges 18.24% on the Week

The Lumentum stock price put in the week’s standout performance, climbing 18.24% to close at $1,087.72, as the fibre-optics and laser specialist, Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE), rode a fresh wave of enthusiasm for the optical components that shuttle data between the racks powering artificial intelligence. Lumentum makes the lasers and photonic chips that move information at light speed inside data centres – unglamorous plumbing, until demand for AI computing turns it into the week’s hottest trade. There’s no single press release behind the move; rather, it’s the market rewarding a company sitting squarely in the supply chain that hyperscale AI buildouts depend on, alongside a broader rally in semiconductor and optics names this week.

It wasn’t a lonely rally, either. Coherent Corp (NASDAQ: COHR), another maker of optical and laser components for data centres and telecoms, rose 17.69% to $337.79 – a near-mirror of Lumentum’s move, underlining that investors were buying the theme as much as any single stock. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS), the chip-design software maker, added 16.14% to $489.40, extending a run this site covered after its chip-design tie-up with OpenAI last month.

Where the Lumentum stock price fits among the week’s winners and losers

LITE over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

Not every stock found that kind of lift. Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO), the credit-scoring firm behind the FICO score used across US mortgage and lending markets, fell 23.63% to $661.35 – one of the sharpest drops among large, well-known names this week. Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP), the mobile-advertising technology group, slid 15.02% to $267.70. Both moves stand in contrast to the exuberance around the record-setting momentum elsewhere in the market this quarter, a reminder that this remains a market picking winners and losers with some force rather than lifting everything together.

Zoom out and the broad indices had a far quieter week than any of the above would suggest. The Nasdaq 100 (tracked via the QQQ ETF) rose 1.68% to 749.55, the S&P 500 (via SPY) edged up 0.26% to 769.86, and the Dow (via DIA) slipped 0.77% to 511.70. In other words, the index-level story was calm; the real action was happening stock by stock, in names tied to AI infrastructure on one side and consumer-facing scoring and advertising businesses on the other.

Crypto corner

Crypto had a notably sleepy week by its own standards. Bitcoin (BTC) ticked up 0.27% against the US dollar to $85,170.19, ether (ETH) slipped 0.37% to $2,706.11, and solana (SOL) gave back 2.62% to $121.21, according to Binance spot market data. After a run of more dramatic weeks earlier this year, this was about as close to flat as the major tokens get – no fireworks, just gentle drift in both directions.

The week in numbers

Behind the stock-picking, the bond market told its own quieter story. The 10-year US Treasury yield eased to 5.24% from 5.29% the prior reading, while the 2-year yield fell to 4.78% from 4.88%, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The gap between the two – the 10-year/2-year spread, a gauge investors watch for signs of where the economy is heading – held roughly steady at 0.45 percentage points, barely moved from 0.46 the week before. Meanwhile, oil told a more emphatic story: West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $96.16 a barrel from $99.37, a near 3% drop that, if it persists, would filter through to petrol prices and input costs for anything that moves by road, rail or air.

Put those together and you get a market that’s easing gently in the bond complex, cooling in energy, and buzzing with enthusiasm in the specific pockets – optics, chip design, laser components – tied to the AI buildout. That’s a useful reminder for anyone tempted to read the headline index numbers as the whole story this week: a 0.26% move in the S&P 500 masked double-digit swings, in both directions, in individual names underneath it.

That’s the week. Lumentum’s run is the kind of move that invites a second look at the quieter companies sitting inside the AI supply chain rather than at the front of it – the ones making the parts rather than the headlines. We’ll be back next Sunday to see whether this week’s winners hold their gains, and whether Fair Isaac and Applovin find their footing. Until then, enjoy the rest of your weekend.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.