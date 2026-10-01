Ultra Rich Moving Away From Stocks at Historic Rates — And the Reasons Are More Telling Than the Numbers

When individuals who have amassed wealth within a system begin to discreetly withdraw from it, there is a specific type of signal that should be taken into consideration. Just gradually lowering exposure, branching out into other areas, and letting the change speak for itself over time rather than selling everything in a panic or making headlines about it.

In the top echelons of American wealth, that is essentially what has been going on. Approximately 80% of investors with $10 million or more in assets have allocated a portion of their portfolios to alternative assets, which are real alternatives rather than bonds or a straightforward cash buffer, according to a Goldman Sachs survey. private capital. actual gold. real estate in locations selected more for stability than for profit. There is a conscious and growing trend away from public equity.

Record highs have been reached by the S&P 500. The odd thing is that. This isn’t money escaping a failing market. Over the past two years, stocks have generally done well, and those who have fully invested in a broad index have done fairly well. However, as of August, almost 60% of individual stocks in the S&P 500 were actually down 20% or more from their own all-time highs, despite the index as a whole rising, according to Morningstar. The reality beneath the headline figure is flattered by it. Individual names have seen a great deal of volatility, with many stocks moving 20% in either direction in a matter of months.

It’s possible that the ultra-wealthy are being cautious because of this kind of choppiness beneath the surface. According to data from Goldman Sachs, high net worth individuals currently own about 20% of their total net worth in cash and cash equivalents. It’s not a rounding error.

At a time when the majority of financial advice would tell you that cash costs you in the long run, that is a purposeful allocation to liquidity. As of August, Berkshire Hathaway, owned by Warren Buffett, had about $365.5 billion in cash on hand. In the third quarter of 2025, while Nvidia’s stock was rising, Peter Thiel sold about $100 million worth of Nvidia shares through his hedge fund. These actions are not made in a panic. They read more like thoughtful patience.

Many of these choices are influenced by the worry about the AI bubble. Although Nvidia has increased by about 25% year to date in 2026, the selling of the company by well-known investors raises the question of how long the demand for AI-adjacent valuations can last. A top is not being called out loud by anyone. However, quietly selling into strength is a sort of solution in and of itself.

The image is equally fascinating from a geographical perspective. According to Alvin Lee, CEO of Maybank Singapore, ultrahigh net worth individuals in Asia are increasingly openly investing in digital assets and gold. Physical gold is being shipped in historically high quantities from Dubai to Singapore, which is a reflection of both Singapore’s growing reputation as a safe destination for mobile wealth and gold’s ongoing appeal, with prices hovering around $4,400 per ounce and Goldman Sachs predicting $4,900 by year’s end.

Ultra Rich Moving Away From Stocks market

According to Lee, money that was sent to Dubai during the Middle East conflict is allegedly returning, and Singapore typically benefits during times of regional instability. In the meantime, Malaysia is attracting wealthy Chinese investors due to real estate values that appear appealing in comparison to Singapore and a greater willingness to relocate.

As all of this builds up, there’s a sense that the wealthy aren’t so much forecasting a crash as they’re just tired of putting up with the volatility that public markets demand. Without the daily fluctuations in price, private equity provides access to innovation. When currencies fluctuate, gold maintains its value. In the best sense of the word, real estate in a stable jurisdiction is dull. Boredom is often the ideal strategy for someone overseeing generational wealth.

It’s important to remember that not all wealthy investors are acting in the same way, and the data shows trends rather than consensus. However, the change in direction is genuine and has been developing for a longer period of time than the latest news reports indicate. The ultra-wealthy continue to have faith in markets. Simply put, they are now pickier about who they entrust with their money.