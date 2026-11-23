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Blockchain’s biggest potential may have little to do with digital currencies.

While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies brought blockchain into the public spotlight, businesses are increasingly examining the underlying technology for a different reason: solving operational problems.

As Deloitte explained in their Business Blockchains report in 2019: “One familiar use of blockchain technology involves trading and managing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The other main use of blockchain is for managing transactions related to trade and commerce, including finance processes such as payables, receivables, and compliance.”

In this piece, we’ll help you understand how blockchain can be used beyond finance, its benefits for enterprises, common misconceptions about enterprise blockchain, and future opportunities for using the tech.

Why Blockchain Is Expanding Beyond Finance

As businesses operate across complex networks of suppliers, partners, and service providers, data may become fragmented across various databases.

According to Concentrix, the true costs of fragmented data are now impossible to ignore, especially in finance. They shared that recent regulatory fines exceeded $100 million for data management issues. Meanwhile, about 57% of banking executives struggle to achieve a unified customer view because of data silos.

This creates a need for a shared, verifiable record that multiple parties can use. This growing demand for transparency created an opportunity for blockchain, as it paved the way for shared, verifiable, and auditable records across multiple enterprises.

However, over the past few years, blockchain has expanded beyond finance because its core value is not simply to move money but to create a shared, tamper-resistant record that various industries can use.

If we’re talking about enterprise use cases, a simple progression would be: payments > record-keeping > supply chain transparency > digital identity > automation through smart contracts > machine-to-machine and AI transactions.

Key Enterprise Applications of Blockchain

As we’ve mentioned above. Blockchain has expanded beyond finance. But we won’t clear the fact that early and even current enterprise interest is centered on using blockchain and Bitcoin for payments, settlement, and moving value between parties.

Now, the technology is being used even in supply chain management, healthcare, digital identity, intellectual property, digital credentials, AI transactions, automation, and even in manufacturing:

1. Finance and payment settlements

In April 2026, JPMorgan found that “Blockchain is powering secure, 24/7 payments.” In their report titled “Five shifts powering payments,” the financial giant said that nearly 60% of Fortune 500 companies say that they plan to use blockchain, with most focused on payments and settlements. Meanwhile, blockchain-powered tokenized money like central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and Blockchain Deposit Accounts (BDAs) are speeding up payments, helping more users to move their funds across borders, 24/7.

As for tokenization, JPMorgan said the market for tokenized assets is gaining momentum, with 60% of financial institutions looking to increase their exposure to digital assets.

2. Record-keeping and supply-chain transparency

In this use case, companies began exploring blockchain as a shared record among organizations. Instead of maintaining separate databases, firms can compile all their data on a blockchain, while consumers, staff, and even senior management can access it on a common ledger.

In fact, Walmart did a case study on this and found that tracing their products went from 7 days to 2.2 seconds, all thanks to the Hyperledger Fabric blockchain-based food traceability system.

3. Streamlining healthcare support

Healthcare is another sector that is deeply affected by data silos. As Investopedia puts it, blockchain offers the industry a secure and decentralized way to manage and store data while maintaining patient privacy.

How can blockchain do this? Investopedia said that it is possible to create a unified, secure network for medical records and use smart contracts to automate insurance claim verification. Payment transactions can also be conducted via blockchain, while ensuring the integrity of clinical trial data and supply chain tracking to prevent counterfeit medications.

4. Digital identity and credentials

Blockchain began to be explored for issuing and verifying identities, certificates, and other credentials across organizations. As companies often collect sensitive information, the need for a storage system with greater transparency remains essential.

According to ConsenSys,blockchain identity management could be used to eliminate identity issues, such as inaccessibility, data insecurity, and fraudulent identities.

5. Intellectual property

Blockchain supports Intellectual Property, or intangible properties or creations such as inventions, literary, and artistic works, in two main ways:

First, blockchain provides timestamped, tamper-proof records and lets creators prove a work’s existence and authorship. Meanwhile, smart contracts can automate licensing and royalty splits, especially for NFTs and digital content, without middlemen.

6. Machine-to-machine and AI transactions

A newer direction is allowing software and AI agents to transact programmatically. This pushes blockchain toward serving as infrastructure for automated digital commerce rather than being used only by humans making financial transactions.

7. Automation through smart contracts

Blockchain can also become an automation layer. When predefined conditions are met, smart contracts can execute transactions or other actions without requiring every step to be handled manually.

8. Manufacturing

Lastly, in manufacturing, blockchain plays an integral role in quality assurance and compliance, supplier and contract management, coordination, asset and equipment tracking. However, the main application may be in the supply chain as the tech can prevent product counterfeits by verifying where parts came from, and also in recall management, as blockchain can trace which products or customers may be affected far faster than paper-based records.

Benefits Organizations Are Realizing

Over the past year, organizations have now realized the benefits of adopting blockchain technology, which is fundamentally changing how data is recorded, shared, and verified. But beyond that, the technology can also reduce costs for enterprise processes, improve trust and collaboration, and enable faster audits.

Blockchain reduces costs for operations

Blockchain can reduce the cost and time required for information verification between organizations. How?

Instead of having multiple parties maintain separate records, the parties can share a common, verifiable record. Smart contracts can also automate steps such as approvals, payments, and compliance checks, reducing manual work and administrative overhead.

Blockchain improves trust among organizations

Different organizations often need to trust data provided by partners they do not directly control. A shared, tamper-resistant record that blockchain can provide gives participants greater visibility into transactions and data without relying entirely on a single intermediary.

If trust is established, collaboration improves

Blockchain can help organizations coordinate when several parties need access to the same data but operate different systems. Blockchain can reduce information silos and limit the need to exchange records repeatedly.

For example, in supply chains manufacturers, logistics providers, and suppliers could use a shared record to track the movement and status of goods. This can make coordination easier while giving each participant better visibility into relevant transactions.

Blockchain allows for faster audits

Traditional audits can require organizations to collect information from multiple databases, compile records, and verify documentation. Blockchain’s timestamped transaction history can provide an accessible trail of activity, making it easier to trace transactions and verify records.

Common Misconceptions About Enterprise Blockchain

Many hear “blockchain” and automatically think of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. However, blockchain is not just crypto.

In reality, cryptocurrency is just one application of the underlying blockchain technology. Enterprises use blockchain as a shared, tamper-resistant record for tracking assets, verifying documents, and coordinating data between organizations, commonly without a token or cryptocurrency involved.

Another common myth is that blockchain is only for financial services. In fact, blockchain is not only for finance. Yes, banking and payments were the early adopters of blockchain, but the technology can be applied anywhere where there is a need to share trusted records.

For example, according to a survey titled “Hyperledger Foundation 2023 Brand Study,” written by Anna Hermansen, Ecosystem Manager at Linux Foundation Research, blockchain applications varied per industry, with supply chain being on top at 42%, and finance followed this at 37%. The list of industries adopting blockchain includes energy and resources (22%); identity management (21%); sustainability (18%); mobility & transportation (16%); healthcare (14%); education & research (14%); government & legal (10%); and media & entertainment (8%).

Lastly, another common misconception is that all blockchains are open to anyone. No. Public networks like BTC and Ethereum work that way, but most enterprise deployments run on permissioned networks, such as Hyperledger Fabric or Corda.

Running on public vs. permissioned networks allows organizations to meet privacy, compliance, and performance requirements while still benefiting from a shared, verifiable ledger.

Future Opportunities in Blockchain

And of course, with changing times, blockchain has also been adopted in emerging innovations like AI, IoT, and even cross-border transactions and digital assets.

AI: Blockchain and AI complement each other well

Blockchain can record where LLM training data came from, who changed it, and how a model reached a decision, which makes AI outputs easier to audit and trust.

Internet of Things: Blockchain focuses on trustworthy data

Trustworthy data matters just as much in the physical world. As more devices become connected, businesses need reliable data from sensors, machines, and other IoT devices. Blockchain can help by creating a tamper-resistant record of when data was generated, where it came from, and whether it has been changed. This can improve trust between devices and organizations, while also supporting applications such as supply chain tracking, equipment monitoring, smart manufacturing, and automated transactions.

Digital Assets: Blockchain keeps digital records automated and trusted

Enterprises exploring tokenization of assets such as bonds, trade finance instruments, carbon credits, and property. This can speed up settlement, allow fractional ownership, and cut intermediary costs. While central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and regulated stablecoins are also bringing digital assets closer to ordinary businesses.

Cross-border collaboration: Shared, permissioned ledger and single source of truth

All of these capabilities come together in international trade, where many parties, currencies, and regulators can maintain their own records because a shared, permissioned ledger provides a single source of truth. Meaning, with blockchain comes reduced paperwork, shorter payment and customs delays, and easier verification of credentials and compliance across jurisdictions.

Growing beyond crypto

Enterprise blockchain adoption is no longer just a mere story about cryptocurrency, as it’s already becoming a story about business outcomes.

Organizations are turning to blockchain not only for price speculation but also to solve existing problems: fragmented data, slow audits, costly reconciliation, and limited trust among partners.

As blockchain connects with AI, IoT, tokenized assets, and cross-border trade, that value will only continue to grow. For leaders evaluating the technology, the best starting point is the operational problem, not the tech itself. Where data is siloed, trust is limited, or audits drag on, blockchain may be worth a closer look, and in most cases, it will look far more like enterprise infrastructure than crypto.