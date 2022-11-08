How to Make Money as a 13 Year Old

We live in an exciting world where you can make money while you sleep, whilst enjoying your life doing a hobby you love. All this is possible due to the power of the internet and technology which allows you to make money. You could be at home right now reading this blog and yet be earning cash if you know how to really take advantage of the freedom that working online gives you.

Setup a lemonade stand

Selling lemonade is a great way for kids to earn money. It’s also a fun way for them to learn about business, math and social skills.

To set up your lemonade stand:

Decide on a location where you want to set up shop. Make sure that you are in compliance with all city and state regulations before setting up shop. For example, if you live in a subdivision, you may need permission from the homeowner’s association before setting up your stand.

Pick a location that has lots of foot traffic (such as outside a grocery store or shopping mall).

Make sure that there’s plenty of room around your stand so people can walk past freely without bumping into it or tripping over any obstacles nearby.

Make sure that there are no trees or bushes blocking access to your table/cart/stand; anyone who wants to buy something should be able to get right up close to the table without having to walk around anything first.

In fact, depending on what kind of weather you expect each day, consider putting down some sort of floor covering under the table so their feet don’t get wet when they walk into your store!

Recycle things that people throw away

If you have a passion for recycling things, you can make money by recycling items that people throw away. You can make money by collecting scrap metal, glass bottles and cans, paper, plastic and other recyclable materials.

Sell some of the toys that you are no longer interested in. If there are any toys or games that you no longer play with but still have good condition, then sell them online on eBay or Craigslist. You can also sell them directly to other people in your neighborhood who may be looking for kids’ toys at a low price.

Bake cookies or cupcakes at home and sell them door-to-door or at school events such as bake sales or carnivals.

If you love baking cookies and cupcakes, then this is a great way to earn some extra cash! Many parents love buying homemade goodies for their kids’ birthday parties so why not offer to bake some cookies or cupcakes for them? You can also offer to bake cookies or cupcakes during holidays such as Halloween and Thanksgiving since they will be selling more than usual during these times of the year.

Collect newspapers from neighbors’ trash bins every morning before school starts and put them into bags before bringing

Do yard work for neighbors

If you’re looking for a way to make money, you might want to consider starting a side business. You can do this by selling items or services.

Here are some ideas of how you can make money as a 13-year-old:

Do yard work for neighbors. You can make $10 an hour or more doing this during your summer vacation. You’ll need to be careful about safety issues, but it’s a great way to earn extra cash.

Sell things on eBay or Craigslist. This is a great way to earn money if you have something that might be of interest to others. Just be aware that there are fees associated with selling products on eBay and Craigslist so make sure that it’s worth it before you list your product!

Be a tutor or babysitter. If you’re good at math, science or another subject at school, offer your services as a tutor or babysitter particularly during the summer months when school is out!

Start a car wash that you can do at home

If there’s not much snow on the ground where you live, start a car wash business outside in the driveway! Collect donations from neighbors and friends and charge them $0.50 per vehicle to clean their cars. You’ll probably have to rent out a pressure washer from your local hardware store but it’ll be worth it if it gets messy quickly enough.

Help clean up around the house or in someone’s garage

There are lots of ways you can make money as a 13-year-old. Some of these ideas will work better for some people and some kids than others, but all of them are worth trying.

Do chores for your neighbors or family members.

Help clean up around the house or in someone’s garage.

Walk dogs or take care of other animals.

Rake leaves and shovel snow (during the winter months).

Deliver newspapers or flyers on your bike, scooter or skateboard (in the summer).

Offer to wash windows for businesses

If you’re a kid looking for ways to make money, you’ve probably heard about the old-fashioned ways of earning some cash. But if you really want to earn money fast and put it to good use, it’s time to think outside the box.

Here are some of the best ways to make money as a 13 year old:

Offer to wash windows for businesses. Collect cans and bottles for recycling centers. Be a babysitter or pet sitter.

Conclusion

If you want to make credit card money, I’d try cleaning up peoples’ houses/cars. Even if they don’t pay you, they’ll notice how much cleaner their house/car is after you’re finished and gladly pay you with a credit card to do it again next time they need it. I’d focus more cleanly on car washing rather than windows (faster + probably less likely to get into an accident), and make sure your parents are OK with the idea before trying it.