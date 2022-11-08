Why Does MR Beast Give Away Money

The people at Mr. Beast give away money each day on their blog. I’ve never seen a blogger do that before and wanted to talk about it here today. If you’re not familiar with them, scroll down and read about it here . They’re certainly doing things differently from other bloggers and it’s easy to get sucked in to how cool what they’re doing is. But something about the topic or angle just didn’t really impress me. After thinking about it for a while I finally figured out why.

The channel has more than 26 million subscribers

The channel, founded by 20-year-old Jimmy Donaldson in 2012, has more than 26 million subscribers. It’s been called the “most disturbing YouTube channel” for its graphic and gory content.

But despite its reputation for shocking videos, the channel has also been known for giving away money to viewers who subscribe and comment on videos.

Donaldson told INSIDER that he gives away nearly $2 million a year to his viewers but it’s not all about the money. For him, it’s about making people happy and helping them out.”I’m just trying to make people happy,” he said. “If I can do that through giving away money or anything else then that’s great.”

The video marks the ninth in a series featuring a “secret guest,” where Mr. Beast films himself giving away cash in an effort to get his followers to subscribe to his channel

The first eight episodes of the series have garnered more than 1 million views each, with some gaining more than 2 million views.

Mr. Beast is known for making videos that feature him doing outlandish stunts and pranks, such as eating glass or trying out new types of alcohol. His most popular video shows him eating a raw cobra heart in Thailand, which has been viewed over 100 million times since it was posted on May 1, 2015.

He currently has more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

He also says he’s giving $20,000 away to others online and if he reaches 50,000 subscribers, he will give away $30,000

Mr Beast says he has been giving away money on YouTube since 2014 and it’s been a successful way to grow his channel.

The only catch is that people need to send him a postcard with their name and address on it so he can send them the money.

Mr Beast says this method of growing his channel has worked well for him in the past. “I’ve been doing this for years,” he told Newsbeat. “I’ve done it with my old channel too, but now I’m doing it on this channel.”

“Honestly, I’ve been doing this for five years and I’m getting bored just making videos for the sake of making videos,” he says in the video. “I want to make videos that actually matter.”

Beast’s video, which was posted Tuesday, has been viewed more than 3.5 million times and has more than 164,000 comments. Some people have praised his generosity, while others have questioned his motives.

In an interview with NPR, Beast said he’s just tired of making videos for the sake of making videos. He wants to make videos that actually matter. He has given away $1 million in total charitable donations through his channel since 2016 and plans on giving away more as time goes on.

To donate money was prompted by the state of YouTube as a whole

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Mr. Beast said his decision to donate money was prompted by the state of YouTube as a whole. “I feel like it’s time to step up and do something,” he wrote.

“The way I see it, we’re all in this together,” he said. “YouTube is broken and we need to fix it.”

He added that he thinks his videos are “funny enough” for people to watch them without any ads. And he wants to encourage other YouTubers to follow his lead and stop running ads on their videos, too so long as they’re making money from sponsorships instead.

Mr. Beast’s videos have often been criticized for being too dark and disturbing, so many viewers are asking why Mr. Beast is giving away money instead of spending it on himself or donating it to charity. But Mr. Beast says he doesn’t care what people think about him anymore because the more views, comments and subscribers he gets, the better off his channel will be in the long run anyway.”

Conclusion

The easiest way to boil down why Mr. Beast gives away money is that he believes in generous giving and has the ability to do so. But as you saw, there’s something a little deeper here. Giving is inherently positive in nature but can be difficult to exercise without praise or encouragement. I think the real insight here is about how people can support one another towards their own endeavors and goals. If everyone understood that generosity inspires others to generosity, we’d have a much more generous society; and that, I believe, is the greatest gift of all.