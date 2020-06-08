Famous for its captivating beauty, rich culture, and historical significance, it is no wonder that Venice is one of the most popular cities in Italy. Located on a series of 117 small islands connected by a network of bridges and canals, Venice has one of the largest populations in the Veneto Region of Northern Italy, with more than 250,000 people calling it home. Throughout history, Venice has served as a powerful stronghold and major financial centre, and today is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Europe.

While it is idyllic for those romantic weekend getaways and loved up honeymoons, Venice has much more to offer almost any kind of traveler. So, if you’re looking to book some flights and explore somewhere new and exciting, Venice might just be the perfect place for you. Here are some of the things you could do while you’re there.

Stroll through Rialto Market

You may have heard of the Rialto Bridge, a famous Venetian attraction and photo opportunity hotspot. Just a few yards away from the bridge is the Rialto Market or Mercato del Rialto, a beautiful outdoor market filled with fresh produce. Most of the fresh fruits and vegetables come from the nearby Isola di Sant’Erasmo, which is the largest island and agricultural hub in Venice. Fresh seafood such as octopus, shrimp, eel, squid, and crab is caught in the Venetian lagoon and is expertly sliced by fishmongers here while you wait.

Buy handmade lace in Burano

The Italian island of Burano is known around the world for its intricate lace techniques and beautiful designs that have been in production since the 1500s. Whether you’re looking for tablecloths, wedding dresses, napkins, or handkerchiefs, Burano has everything you could need and more. The art of creating handmade lace requires an enormous amount of skill and practice, which is why Burano lace costs more than machine-made versions. Burano is also famous for its colourful houses and picture-perfect streets, so remember your camera if you decide to take a day trip here.

Explore the famous canals by water taxi

Visit Casino de Venezia

The oldest casino in the world, Casino di Venezia was built in the 17th century and is more than 380 years old. This beautiful Renaissance building was opened more than 100 years before the second oldest casino in the world, Casino de Spa in Belgium, and has been attracting visitors from all over the world ever since. The casino has belonged to many different noblemen throughout the years until it was purchased by the city of Venice in 1946, renovated and reopened in 1959 as one of the most popular gambling destinations in Europe.

Eat at the Ristorante Riviera

There are plenty of sophisticated restaurants to choose from in this bustling city, but if you’re after a taste of authentic Venetian cuisine then it doesn’t get much better than the Ristorante Riviera. Located on the Giudecca Canal with stunning views over the waterway, the exemplary service and perfectly cooked seafood will have you coming back for more. Try the homemade gnocchi, pasta with scallops, or the seabass poached with prawns before finishing up with one of the heavenly desserts.

Take a water taxi along the Grand Canal

Of course, you can’t visit Venice without exploring the famous canals by water taxi! Take in the sights of this beautiful city as you glide along the Grand Canal by boat. Look out for landmark palazzos, extravagant Baroque buildings, flamboyant Gothic residencies, and Eastern-influenced houses that line the Grand Canal, described as “the finest street in the world” by French writer Philippe de Commines in the 15th century. Listen to the history of the diverse architectural styles and discover the fascinating stories behind the beautiful buildings and places of historical significance.

So, whether you’re looking to sample the freshest Venetian seafood, buy famous Burano lace or explore the stunning canals by water taxi, there are plenty of amazing experiences to be had in this beautiful city. In fact, there is so much to do that you’ll probably have to keep coming back!

