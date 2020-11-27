Amazon, Mercado Libre and Best Buy are the three retailers that demonstrated the best customer service capacity during the coronavirus pandemic, revealed a study by Deloitte.

The consulting firm evaluated 11 capabilities of companies and their interaction with consumers such as the catalog, the ease of search on the platform, recommendations on the site, information on payment methods, interaction with the customer from the customer service and social networks , among others, being Amazon, Mercado Libre and Best Buy the ones that have advanced the most during this contingency.

“We evaluate the capabilities that are seen and the user experience of the platforms, there are still many opportunities to improve, starting with the management of inventory in real time,” said Manuel Ostos, leading Retail partner in consulting for Deloitte Mexico.

In general, Retailers in Mexico have focused on developing transactional capabilities rather than capabilities to improve the end-to-end experience.

Clarification on note Amazon, Mercado Libre and Best Buy: the retailers with the best customer service during the pandemic

In relation to the note published on September 28, entitled “Amazon, Mercado Libre and Best Buy: retailers with the best customer service during the pandemic” we want to clarify some points:

The material referred to in the text was intended to collect the characteristics of retailers that have performed well during the pandemic in 11 eCommerce categories, but in no case was it intended to make a definitive ranking of these types of establishments in our country.

Likewise, the Deloitte Consulting Group document did not intend to give ratings to the retail companies mentioned in the note, as the analysis focuses on identifying important characteristics for the user, in relation to their shopping experience.