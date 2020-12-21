Trust has never been more important in business.

We live in a world that is both hyper-connected and more shrouded in mystery than ever before. You can shop with someone halfway across the world, but never be entirely sure it’s really them. Trust has become an imperative building block for businesses of all shapes and sizes, across a number of industries.

Perhaps no industry benefits from the trust of consumers as much as online gambling. The industry itself is somewhat mysterious, with many players seeing a lack of understanding or faith as a barrier stopping them from playing classic games. To cross this hurdle, online casinos need to find new ways to demonstrate they are trustworthy entities that new and existing players can be sure of sharing their money with.

In this article, we’ll outline some ways online casinos can win the trust of regular consumers and demonstrate they are on the level.

Get featured in review blogs

Gambling may have benefited significantly from the tech revolution, but old fashioned promotional tricks are just as important to this industry.

A promotional strategy that combines old media tactics with new media exposure is a brilliant way to cover your bases when trying to build trust with multiple audience groups.

Being featured in industry-relevant online blogs, player guides and online reviews can help boost your exposure as a casino and solidify you as a safe site to use in one motion. These blogs may have a smaller reach than national outlets, but they have a loyal and active reader base who are willing to follow their advice and recommendations.

Affiliate sites are another great avenue to pursue. Getting your brand new online casino featured alongside industry leaders in a long-form collection or review is a great way to gain trust by association. These pieces often review special features and useability, allowing prospective players to compare and contrast. If your services are up to snuff, you’ll win a ton of new players.

Rather than building trust in yourself, why not let someone else do it?

Showcase the user experience

How can you expect someone to trust in an experience they’ve never seen.

Giving users a glimpse of what to expect has become an important part of any online industry. Free Netflix trials don’t just give users the opportunity to get hooked on content, they show them there’s nothing to worry about and the service is just as impressive as they’d heard.

Now, we’re not suggesting offering free trials (although free spins are an important marketing tactic). However, including some insight into the user experience can massively improve trust in your brand.

This can be achieved through customer testimony, great content featuring screenshots and inventive video content that doesn’t insult the user’s intelligence.

Promote safety features

Safety is a crucial element of trust. If players don’t get a sense of safety from your casinos, they won’t trust you enough to deposit cash and play.

It’s not enough to just have the essential safety features of a website (an SSL certificate, for example). You need to push your commitment to safety as a strong element of your marketing and web design.

Make players feel safe about using your service. Show off the many different payment options you offer to players, whether they’re mainstream like PayPal or more unique such as Bitcoin. This variety makes prospective players feel safe.

Be proud of your licensing and certificates. Display them across your website, alongside any industry recommendations or awards you may have won. While a license to operate may not seem like something special to you, it completely sets you apart from cowboy websites and allows you to win those attentive players who can tell the difference.

Signs of a bad online casino

To close off, we’ve included a list of potential ‘red flags’ you should look out for on your site.

These are the same elements that will raise eyebrows and concerns among potential players. A lot of what’s mentioned will mesh with what we’ve touched on throughout this article. Although there are a lot of great online casinos out there, it’s always important to be vigilant, especially when real money is in play.

Be wary of casinos:

Not displaying user reviews

Not listing a genuine address

Not including contact information (At least two forms)

Not offering a variety of games

Trust is the most important thing you need to build when running an online casino.

Unique deals, offers and games are important for bringing in customers, but none of them will stick around if they can’t trust you. Take some time to analyse your website and look into ways you can become a more trustworthy entity.