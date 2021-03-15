The damaging signs of climate change can be seen worldwide, and experts have informed people that the damage will become irreversible should we not reduce our carbon footprints.

If every homeowner or landlord implemented a few small changes to their properties and tried to live a more sustainable life, it would have a huge impact on minimising the negative effects on the environment. Taking steps to make your property more sustainable and becoming eco-friendly will not only help with global warming but can save you a small fortune too!

We’ve put together some ideas for you to consider that will reduce your carbon footprint and lower monthly utility bills. Keep reading for some tips on ways to become eco-conscious property owners in 2021.

Invest in smart energy products

If you’re someone who spends excessive amounts of money on household energy bills, then it may be time to invest in some smart energy products. Boilers and air-conditioning units are some of the biggest ways we waste energy. Think how many times you’ve left the house and forgot to switch the heating or cooling system off. We bet you’ve lost track! Leaving HVAC systems on when not needed can be detrimental to the environment and your bank balance. So, why not invest in smart meters to determine exactly when your heating or air conditioning will come on?

Nowadays, most residential properties come fitted with smart features to meet the demand of tenants or homeowners that want to live a more sustainable life. These programmable systems can monitor your energy usage, and some can even be controlled using smart technology, straight from your phone. Property investment companies such as RWinvest recognises the important role that the property market plays in making developments more sustainable. So if you’re looking for ideas on the type of eco-friendly technology you can install, take a look at some of the properties online.

Reduce and repurpose water usage

We’re all guilty of having the occasional long shower or running the water while brushing our teeth. Of course, we must make a conscious effort to stop this, but there are other ways we can help reduce the amount of water that we waste. For example, you could consider a shower thermostat, or when taking a shower, collect some water in a bucket while it heats up, and you can reuse this in other areas of your home.

During summertime, you could use it to water the garden or clean rooms throughout the property, and if you invest in a steam cleaner, all you’ll need is water to disinfect the property. You can also make your own natural cleaning products using lemon juice and white vinegar to minimise the impact on our water sources. This will prevent harsh chemicals from getting washed away and ending up in our water supply.

By making your home or property more sustainable, you can not only reduce your carbon footprint but can add significant value to the building. Check out our previous post for further tips on other ways to add value to your property in 2021.