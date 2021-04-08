Eli Afram, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of blockchain software development company Layer2 Technologies is the Bitcoin Ambassador representing his home country of Australia. He has dedicated his life to pursuing his passion for computers.

“It all started for me when my father brought home a Commodore 64 computer when I was about seven years old. I wrote my first computer program not long after and I’ve been obsessed with programming and computers ever since,” Afram told Bitcoin Association, the global industry organization pushing for the advancement and adoption of the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

Afram then directed his love for computers towards Bitcoin, a new technology he found utterly fascinating. And so, he has become a long-time productive member of the Bitcoin community, expressing his technical expertise and ideas explicitly by publishing his writings.

“I fell into the Bitcoin circle and started writing a lot around 2015-16 about scaling Bitcoin, because I saw the urgent need for Bitcoin to scale. And that amassed a bit of a following,” Afram said.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/w5SHBMBae8Q” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

“We either scale or we don’t. There’s no middle ground. And this is why I’m so astounded by the BCH [Bitcoin Cash] move of choosing to stick to 32-megabyte transaction cap. Why? Why? That is just ludicrous. It’s just telling businesses to stay away. And BSV is very business-focused. We’re very business-oriented. We want businesses to build on BSV,” Afram explained.

And his writings also drew the attention of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, known in the real world as nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Craig S. Wright. In fact, Bitcoin SV (BSV), with SV standing for Satoshi Vision, is named so to signify the digital currency’s commitment to realizing his original vision for Bitcoin. Afram was fortunate to have a connection with Dr. Wright. And soon enough, he started working with the Bitcoin inventor, writing about Dr. Wright’s research and activities.

“I listened with a blank canvas, very quickly realizing that [Dr. Wright] was the real deal: not just because of what he said, but because of his passion and willingness to see Bitcoin succeed like no other person,” Afram recounted his first conversation with Dr. Wright.

This took him to the centre of the Bitcoin SV movement, and it cannot be denied that he is perfect for his role as Bitcoin Ambassador. Afram notably worked closely with Dr. Wright, he also has the technical knowledge and expertise and had front-row access as Bitcoin SV restored the original Bitcoin design to become what it is now—stable, transparent, secure, infinitely scalable and regulation-compliant. Afram is both realistic and optimistic as he looks into the future.

“I think Australia, like most countries, I think at the moment we have a lot of work to do. And I think we need to work on visibility, education [and] awareness. A lot of the talent that’s coming out in terms of BSV is coming from Australia, I’m proud of that. I’m proud of the fact that Satoshi Nakamoto is Australian, despite having a Japanese name. I think the best times for BSV are absolutely yet to come. We haven’t even scratched the surface of the best stuff, and the good stuff’s already started rolling,” the Bitcoin Ambassador said.

Layer2 Technologies, spearheaded by Afram, is currently developing a multi-voting platform called B-Vote, which has the ultimate goal of facilitating national elections on blockchain. It has already run initial tests and found that the BSV blockchain has the capacity to handle the votes of the entire Australian population.