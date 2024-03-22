What is the Role of AI Chatbots in Banking Sector

AI chatbots are transforming the banking sector, revolutionizing customer service and internal operations. While effectively handling basic customer inquiries, their applications extend to streamlining internal processes like data entry, document processing, and compliance checks.

This blog post dives into the integration of artificial intelligence in chatbots for banking. Learn the challenges these digital “employees” can address and benefits they bring to your business.

Challenges that AI-Powered Chatbots Can Address

AI-powered chatbots tackle numerous challenges in allowing banking applications to focus on better delivery of complex financial services. These include streamlining customer service, automating back-office processes, enhancing compliance, and driving cost efficiencies. Learn about the role of AI chatbots in banking software in more details below.

Improved Customer Support

Artificial intelligence processes hundreds of thousands of questions with readily available solutions. Considering that a substantial proportion of calls to technical support are made to:

Inquire about how to transfer funds from one account to another;

Find out how to change the PIN code on a bank card;

Learn how to withdraw cash from an ATM;

Discover how to reset the password for a banking application if the user cannot recall it, and so forth.

It becomes evident that all these issues can be promptly resolved through the implementation of artificial intelligence, thereby significantly alleviating the workload of live consultants for more substantial problems.

Ensure Data Security

All data a user conveys to artificial intelligence remains securely stored within the corporation’s strictly protected environments. Corporations must learn to train their proprietary technologies instead of utilising pre-existing solutions. This approach further enhances data security, preventing any leakage to third parties. It is bluntly stated that if you inadvertently disclose excess information to a human consultant, there is a potential risk of misuse. Conversely, artificial intelligence lacks such capabilities, theoretically rendering it a trustworthy repository for confidential data fragments.

Save Operational Costs

If you look at the money needed to pay people for technical support versus the expenses of keeping a server running for AI, it’s clear that there’s a big difference in long-term costs. Not only must each employee receive a substantial salary, but the company must also provide various insurance contributions. In contrast, the expense of an uninterrupted cloud server would amount to a maximum of $100-300 per month, excluding the one-time cost of integrating AI into the system. The price difference is conspicuous.

Increased Operational Efficiency

It’s already clear that AI has revolutionized customer support. With fewer employees, service has improved over the past decade, efficiently handling common questions. In the banking world, chatbots quickly gather customer information. Instead of manually searching databases, employees now just need to ask a question, and AI can suggest suitable options, such as loans and interest rates, based on available information.

AI-powered chatbots are making waves in banking software acting as an excellent tool for optimization of internal processes allowing companies enhanced customer service.

