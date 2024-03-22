Innovation Unleashed: The Vital Role of Product Design and Development in Business Success

After some challenging times economically, there are signs of some green shoots of recovery for UK businesses in 2024.

According to a BCG survey, around 60% of UK business owners expect an increase in demand for their products and services compared to 2023.

This may throw product design and development tasks into the limelight for many businesses as they seek a competitive advantage in their markets.

If you’re eyeing up a revamped product line in 2024 or looking to break the mould with something completely new, here’s an overview of how the processes work and what benefits they have.

What is product design and development?

In essence, product design is a part of the product development process.

Product development is the entire timeline of getting a new item to market. Conception, business analysis, market research, testing, feedback and refinement, production and commercialisation all play a role as well as designing the product – which may happen over several distinct stages.

Product development processes

Let’s delve a bit further into the various stages of product development: