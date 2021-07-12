Online streaming is a rapidly growing market showing no signs of slowing down. Every person uses an online streaming platform in some form. From VOD streaming software or live video calling, streaming is part of everyday life.

Some are finding ways to capitalize on the market. Online content creators and digital businesses are cashing in on this lucrative industry. How do they do it? They monetize their content.

Monetization works in various ways, and there are platforms designed to help. Some streaming solutions are free of charge. The most successful earners, however, are looking elsewhere.

What Are the Different Video Streaming Monetization Systems?

Video monetization platforms can be summed up into three main categories:

SVOD Monetization (Subscription-based video on demand)

AVOD Monetization (Advertising-based video on demand)

TVOD Monetization (Transaction-based video on demand)

Most free streaming solutions don’t support any monetization. If you do manage to set it up, it is hard to manage. Professional systems like OTT Platforms help you maximize these opportunities. They are designed to boost your success.

AVOD Monetization (advertisement) is the most common way to make money through your content. Every time someone watches or sees the advert, it’s money in your pocket. Most viewers don’t like ads. That goes without saying. Most viewers avoid watching adverts on videos and skip whenever possible. You can set up ads on some free platforms such as Youtube. If you do, it is hard to manage. Professional solutions help develop a setup where you have more control.

For subscriptions and pay-per-view style earning, free services won’t be of much use. If monetization is the goal, invest in an OTT Platform or white label streaming service.

Why Should Content Creators Pay for A Professional Solution When There Are Platforms Available for Free?

The immediate reaction of many to this question might be why bother? Actually, there are many reasons. It is easy to get caught up in the benefit of not having to pay to get your content out there. If you are looking to make money off it then why eat into your profits, right? Wrong.

Sure, not having to pay is a bonus, but it’s often the only one. An OTT Platform costs money but for good reason. Let’s look at some of the benefits of a professional stream solution:

Additional security features

With free streaming services and platforms there is limited, if any, privacy, security, or safety. Websites often come with pop-ups for viewers and even viruses. If you are putting your information and content out there, you should want it protected.

Professional platforms offer varying security levels, password protection at the very least. The most advanced offer encryptions and monitoring, so research what’s best for you.

Functional on a larger scale

For small-time streaming, free systems can usually handle it. If you need to share content on a high level, they won’t cut it. For businesses with a wide range of streaming needs a more sophisticated delivery model is needed.

Tech support

It’s nice to know you’re not alone if something goes wrong. If your business relies on streaming and it suddenly crashes, chaos ensues. Free services can be of little help in this scenario. You could lose more than just time waiting for things to re-start.

The best OTT Platform and streaming services offer 24/7 support. Experts are on hand to get you back up and running as soon as possible. A bit of backup is always good.

Video Monetization Platforms

The monetization of online content is a rapidly growing concept. So many people are doing it or are trying to. If you are just starting out, you could be hesitant to invest in a professional platform. You don’t want to cut into whatever profits you may gain, but these platforms can actually boost profits.

Online content streamers pull in vastly different profits from channel to channel. The most successful of the bunch use professional systems to help them get there.

Free streaming platforms don’t support monetization tools. If they do, they are hard to access. OTT Platforms let you earn through pay-per-view, subscriptions, and AVOD monetization.

If you want to monetize, invest in a platform to help you succeed.

More diverse functionality

All your streaming needs can be met in a single solution. Invest in one good-quality OTT Platform and use it however you want. Professional solutions are compatible with more playback options. They do more than just let you stream.

More reliable live streaming services.

Free live streaming solutions are susceptible to freezing and cutting out. This looks unprofessional if you are streaming for business purposes. Viewers are less likely to watch a streamer who keeps buffering throughout the video.

It’s because the platform may not be able to handle the stream. Professional solutions are more stable and far more dependable. They also provide higher video quality and sound levels. All this boosts your image and reputation.

How Can Business Benefit from An OTT Platform?

OTT platforms are so much more than a streaming solution. If you run a business, these programs can revolutionize your digital presence. With more businesses than ever before transitioning into hybrid working, they are vital. Here are some of the ways these platforms are transforming online businesses:

Offering full data handling programs. Client profiles, info management, and company statistics in real-time all in one place.

State-of-the-art privacy and security systems to keep information protected.

Facilities to include personal branding.

Heavy-duty streaming capabilities. They can keep up with all your video streaming and live streaming needs.

Full support from start to finish. Particularly helpful for startups and new small businesses. Guidance from the ground up on how to build, manage and monetize your business.

Low-quality streaming is unprofessional and hinders your business. Communication via live stream should be seamless. With an OTT Platform, it can be.

Investing in a high-quality OTT Platform is smart. Don’t be drawn in by free-of-charge streaming solutions. They really don’t match up. Whether for large-scale business or independent content creations, professional solutions are invaluable.

Nowadays, online presence is vital to business survival. Don’t gamble with your success.