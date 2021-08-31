The terms mental health issues, drug addiction, and alcohol addiction are correlated as a person encountering severe mental health illness is most often liable to substance misuse. Substantial numbers of people (30-50%) addicted to a particular substance or alcohol deal with severe mental health illnesses.

Drug and alcohol misusers are at greater probability of completion and suicide attempts due to mental health disorders. Psychiatric disorders or mental illnesses such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and psychosis are more common in individuals with alcohol dependence.

Drug Addiction In The UK

The reports put forward by the centre for social justice in 2013 declared the UK as an “addiction capital of Europe” on the basis of an increased level of addiction among citizens. The addiction can also be of legal substances like hallucinogens, cocaine, alcohol, meth, and heroin.

Addiction to illicit drugs is on tremendous hype in the UK apart from legal drug addiction. In addition to this, the UK also has a sky-high proportion of opioid addiction and the highest lifetime consumption of ecstasy and amphetamines.

Statistics For Drug Addiction

Around 2.6 million people are addicted or somewhere dependent on Cannabis, the most abused drug after alcohol. Even though less than a million users are overwhelmed by cocaine, still it is getting more insignificant adaptation among people day after day and making abuse.

The percentage of illicit drug deployment among individuals aged 16 to 59 is 9.4%, it is 20.3% in young adults of age 16 to 24, 9.8% in urban areas, and 7.7% in rural areas. Drug addiction is more common in people with a lower level of happiness than in persons with higher happiness levels.

Alcohol Addiction In The UK

Despite being legal, alcohol misuse or abuse is one of the most critical problems faced by the UK. Overuse of alcohol or mental and physical reliance on alcohol leads to alcohol addiction or alcoholism. In more than 60 chronic medical conditions, alcohol is considered a causal factor like mouth, liver, stomach, breast, and throat cancer; depression, high blood pressure, cirrhosis of the liver.

Statistics Of Alcohol Abuse

Hundreds of thousands of individuals are badly addicted to this mind-impairing substance and become a hazard to others. Consumption of 14 units of alcohol or more minor on a daily basis can reduce health risks to the lowest level in both men and women, as reported by UKs’ chief medical officers.

In contrast, 7% of adults surpass the recommended alcohol dosage prescribed by medical officers. Moreover, men alone account for 63% of total alcohol-related deaths. According to one of the statistical reports of the NHS, 7.5 million people have signs of alcohol dependence, and 4 in 10 do not complete their recovery program.

The Mental Health Issues In The UK

Life is a circle of various ups and downs, and these ups and downs come with lots of mental health problems such as stress, anxiety, sleep problems or insomnia, low mood or depression, and this also affects work-life balance. It is the second-largest source of disease burden in England. These are more recurrent, impactful, and long-lasting than other health conditions. The key factors that contribute toward mental issues are

Social inequality and other disadvantages

Discrimination and social exclusion

Severe traumatic experiences

Physical health differences

How Common Are Mental Health Issues

More people fall prey to mental health problems in the UK every year than heart or cancer diseases. Statistics reveal that onset of mental problems is 1 in every 4 people, while 1 in every 6 reports their problems.

The mental illnesses of percentage 70 starts before age 18. The suicide rate is found to be more in men of age 40-49. Reports from Wales and England show that 1 in 8 people suffering from mental health accompany the treatment, while 70-75% receive no treatment at all.

