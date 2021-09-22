Online gambling is becoming the best and safest way to play slots or bet on your favorite sports, and Arizona is the new hot spot. The state introduced legalized sports betting just this year and it’s already a hit with enthusiasts. While many Arizona arenas are setting up in-building betting kiosks and sportsbooks, you can find a very easy and customizable experience online. If you live in Arizona and have been thinking of betting on your local sports teams, apps make it a breeze.

Arizona bettors have been having a lot of fun with the 2021 NFL football season. The state introduced legal sports betting just in time for kickoff weekend, so the bets were big and excitement was high. Those looking to bet on sports in Arizona have all kinds of options: you can play on PC using fast-loading sportsbook sites, download a sports betting app for convenience, bet in stadiums while watching the game, bet ahead of time, bet mid-game, and use most modern payment methods. Since it’s the newest US sports betting locale, Arizona is coming in with all the convenience and choice of current technology.

How Online Sports Betting in Arizona Works

If you’re big on watching the game, you will soon find betting stations in most major sports venues and stadiums. And you’ll still find regular gambling games like cards and slots in casinos.

App and website-based sports betting, meanwhile, is available now. You can create an account through many of major players like DraftKings or MGM, as well as download their apps. Those on iOS will easily find their app of choice on the App Store. Android users will need to do a quick workaround, as the Google Play Store doesn’t allow gambling apps. To use apps like DraftKings on your Android, go directly to the company’s site and look for a downloadable file called an APK. Once you have the APK, it will trigger the installation in a secure manner.

Once you’ve downloaded your betting app or sign up on a site, you’ll need to create a new Arizona-based account. It doesn’t matter if you already have an account through a betting service elsewhere, as Arizona’s gambling laws are unique to the state. The apps and websites will track to see if you’re an out-of-state user, so don’t try to trick them.

Whether you want to use a website or app is your choice. The advantage of sites is that they load fast and don’t require you to download anything. It’s also easier to limit your playtime if you can only play when you’re at home on your PC. Apps are obviously more convenient and have easier menu options.

The Best Deals From Arizona Sports Betting Sites

One major reason that Arizona is so great for betting is that organizations are offering amazing deals to first-time users. And right now, everyone in Arizona is a first-time user. All you have to do is create an account, deposit a certain amount of money, and start playing.

No matter which site you choose, there are many amazing bonuses that Arizona players can claim. Take a look at DraftKings, which is offering a Bet $1, Get $200 in free NFL bets. They also grant you a 20% deposit bonus up to your first $1,000. MGM puts more worth on your bet by awarding $200 if your team scores a touchdown.

Caesar’s Sportsbook is going the route of free swag, as they offer up to $5,000 risk-free bets plus a free NFL Jersey. Hopefully it’s for a team you actually like. FanDuel, big for its fantasy football platform, tempts you with risk free betting up to $1000. No matter what your game or team, it’s a great time to be a bettor in Arizona. There’s excitement in the air, a chance to win big, and a lot of opportunity going around.