Investing in cryptocurrency is a mainstream choice today. While most novice traders are focused on Bitcoin, we recommend you take into consideration other options as well. In this article, we will tell you about ADA ― a cryptocurrency with huge potential ― and provide simple guidelines on how to purchase it.

The cryptocurrency mentioned is currently holding the third position on the market. It started its way from the price of $0 and reached $3 so far. Now is the best time to invest in it. It is offered by Cardano ― a blockchain platform, which is famous for revolutionary proof-of-stake security protocols, advanced use of peer-reviewed research and evidence-based methods, as well as highly flexible and adaptable design.

Now, let us find out how to buy Cardano:

1. Find an exchange source that supports ADA trading. So, you can safely try Webull or Binance.

2. Create an account on the website chosen. In most cases, you will be required to specify your real name, some kind of identification information, and your contact number.

3. Before you are allowed to make deals, you must request permission to purchase cryptocurrency from the administration of the source. If you use Webull, click on the tab “More” in the menu and select “Crypto Trading”.

4. Get an online wallet for extra safety.

5. Deposit your account on the exchange platform.

6. Select an order type: a market or limit one. In the first situation, your trade will be executed immediately at a current price, in the second case ― your purchase will be activated only when the market price will reach the limit determined by you.

7. Take a pause and watch the movements of the cryptocurrency needed to determine the optimal price. Viewing recent statistics is also a reasonable step.

8. Make your first purchase ― for that, find the page of the corresponding cryptocurrency on the exchange platform chosen.

There is nothing difficult about buying ADA. But do not skip the market analysis stage so that you know which price to wait for.