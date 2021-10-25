Going on holiday with the kids is an exciting goal as parents as you prepare for the adventures that await. While there are bound to be plenty of exciting moments on the horizon, there are also likely to be challenges along the way. Unlike spending time together as a couple, a family holiday requires much more planning and preparation with the balance of exploring, fun activities, and relaxation for the trip to run as smoothly as possible. If you’re planning a holiday with the kids in the near future, this blog should come in useful by offering some helpful hints:

1. Prepare your child

If you have not experienced a holiday as a family as of yet, it’s important to prepare your child for what is to come. Being taken out of their routine and familiar environment can be unnerving and lead to feelings of uncertainty; after all, they’re going to be in an unknown place and perhaps be expected to eat new foods, depending on the destination. Taking the time to chat with your child in the weeks leading up to the holiday about what to expect may help ease any pre-holiday nerves – especially if they suffer from anxiety. Where possible, aim to stick to your typical routine with similar mealtimes and nap times.

2. Purchase a camper van

While you may be considering going abroad for your upcoming holiday, have you ever considered the benefits of a camper van for your family trip? Not only do you get to visit several places in a short space of time, but you also have the choice to go wherever you want, whenever you want, without adhering to times and schedules. Campsites give the kids the freedom to explore and play in a secure environment, while the motorhome provides familiarity and comfort by acting as a home-away-from-home. Campervans from Your Camper come in a variety of styles and sizes to meet all needs and budgets. Find your ideal campervan and set off on some great adventures.

3. Stay kid-friendly with activities

Taking your kids on holiday will be an entirely different experience from what you may be used to as a couple. You’ll now have to prioritise the needs of your little ones above all else. If cultural activities are at the top of your agenda, aim to get these adult interests out of the way in the morning so that you can spend the day having family fun with the kids. An alternative solution may be hiring a local babysitter or crèche services so you can take your time exploring the sights without worrying about the needs of your youngsters.

4. Have some relaxation time

While you may have several activities you want to tick off your list on holidays, ensure you schedule some downtime into your itinerary. A full-on holiday defeats the point of taking time out from a hectic agenda back home and can leave everyone feeling cranky and tired. Once you have finished your activities for the day, return to your chosen form of accommodation and take the time to unwind.