Different commercial properties and businesses adopt various methods for their indoor heating and ventilation requirements. While it sounds pretty simple, in reality, it is quite a critical part of every company’s commitment to stakeholders, employees, customers and community. This commitment revolves around compliances and controls concerning the business processes and how it complies with Greenhouse gases and CO2 emissions. There are many costs and activities associated with these compliances. This becomes all the more critical and important during the winter period.

Employees and customers look forward to visiting workplaces that are warm and conducive. This is one of the main reasons businesses allocate funds in their annual budgets and invest in adequately-designed and appropriately-sized heating and ventilation systems.

Such commitments from businesses help create an ideal environment for both their employees and customers. Having said this, just installing a heating and ventilation system will not serve the purpose. The design needs to comply with the statutory rated energy efficiency standards and safety protocols.

Why is the Heating System Installation Critical?

One way is to install a system for central heating requirements and one for generating and distributing heated water in the facility. While significant A-Rated heating and ventilation systems can be bought and installed, it is imperative that an A-rated water heating system also be installed.

One such heated water system that commercial facilities and businesses could look at is immersion heaters. These are basically heating elements inserted in insulated tanks to create heat through electricity or solar energy. These types of immersion heaters are also sometimes known as megaflow boilers.

How Does It Work?

It is essential to know how an immersion tank works to understand the concept of an immersion heater. Essentially, there are metal hoops or coils that are housed inside a cylindrical tank. The coil or hoop is charged with electricity which heats it up and raises the water temperature stored in the cylindrical tank. This type of installation also becomes a storage type water heater. These are basically like the electric kettles being used at home in kitchens.

Why Are Heating Systems Imperative For Businesses?

In commercial facilities, businesses invest in installing and maintaining their heating and ventilation systems very diligently. Many companies prefer to invest in a heat recovery unit and install it in conjunction with their heating and ventilation system. These heat recovery units are basically heat exchangers which recover all the lost heat from the facility. In simple words, it is also known as a waste heat recovery system. This helps many commercial facilities cut down on their costs and expenses related to issues due to moisture build-up in the system.

The heated air from indoors is collected and returned to the system, and external fresh air (which is re-heated) gets circulated. Doing this brings down the load on the heating boiler and furnace for extra heating capacity to heat the external fresh air. Add to this, there is the benefit of getting external fresh air at all times.

How Does An Efficient Heating System Help Businesses?

A significant chunk of the monthly energy bills is consumed by the heating and ventilation system. While it is the most critical equipment system in any commercial facility or office premises, the fundamental criterion of these systems is that operational performance is expected to be at peak levels at all times. So that such performance efficiency levels are maintained, periodic and regular servicing of the equipment becomes critically important.

When the heating and ventilation system of the business premises is maintained regularly, the energy consumption will automatically reduce and reach optimum levels below the peak. This will also ensure the smooth running of the entire system. In turn, it translates to a reduction in operating costs and improves energy efficiency.

On the flip side, if the heating and ventilation system is neglected and not regularly serviced, the system will start drawing excessive energy to operate at par levels, thereby increasing the expenses significantly. It is known that to remain competitive, every business needs to reduce its costs and overheads, but paying appropriate attention to such equipment though at a little extra expense, will increase the overall profitability of the business.

As an average, it helps to follow the globally adopted and time-tested process of maintaining a consistent temperature range for your heating and cooling system throughout the year. Doing this has yielded immense savings on energy consumption bills. In a few cases, the energy savings have been as high as 35 %, translating to average savings of approximately 15 % on costs.