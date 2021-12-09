Abdulla Al Humaidi, CEO of Ebbsfleet United, knows the importance of being on the offensive. His team’s focus on the attack is what helps them succeed. The plan for recent games has been to attack from the very beginning. With the first whistle, all the players on the team were tuned into the same goal. With a CEO dedicated to the team and a coach focused on the details, Ebbsfleet United is improving its performance. Scoring against Welling and other teams is coming easier than it did before.

After purchasing the club several years ago, Abdulla Al Humaidi started working to make it better. That came with some rapid spending, which was then adjusted as the team acquired what it needed. While some seasons in the past have been challenging for the club and Al Humaidi, the rapid attack strategy is seeing the club begin to win more games. Being on their toes right from the very start of every game puts the other team on the defensive. From that position, Abdulla Al Humaidi and his team can do more.

While it’s not always easy for teams to stay on their toes from the beginning, the value of it is worth noting. Teams that train themselves to do that more frequently, may see higher winning percentages. That’s good news for anyone who wants to see the club succeed, and for all the players working hard for that outcome. Wins have been increasing for the Fleet in recent weeks. That’s a trend that Al Humaidi and others involved with the club want to see continuing for as long as possible.

Early Goals are Important, Says Abdulla Al Humaidi

Scoring early goals is one of the best ways to build strength and confidence. When the club scores early, the players feel more secure in their abilities. Abdulla Al Humaidi knows what that’s like, and the value of it. The more he works with his team, the more he understands how they work and what they need from him. Now that he has owned the club for years, working with the players is easier and more efficient. The players also start to develop new goals, which can be encouraged by their teammates.

Originally, scoring early goals wasn’t a huge confidence booster for the team. They often felt as though they would score quickly, but then would end up losing the game. Now, though, they’ve learned more tricks and ways to keep the momentum going. When they score a goal early now, they focus on the next one and the one after that. Understanding how they can score more goals, and the ways they can continue to improve is helping them do even more as they build together as a team.

Early goals don’t guarantee success, of course. The club has scored quickly in the past, and been unsuccessful in the end. But the more they score quickly, the more they get into that mindset. That, in turn, improves their focus on fast goals. As they continue to build on that, those goals come more easily. The team is also better able to understand which opponents are expecting that rapid attack. Teams who are braced for that may be harder to defeat. But a change in strategy can help with that issue.

The Momentum Makes a Difference

Not only is it important for Abdulla Al Humaidi to see his team score a goal quickly, but turning that goal into more also matters. The first half of the game can be crucial, for both momentum and morale. Players who see their game going badly may struggle to keep giving their all. But when the club is doing well, they can relax a little and still have plenty of success. Naturally, the more goals the better. But staying ahead of the competition is going to be the largest focus, moving forward.

Now that the club has started scoring early, they’re beginning to win more games. That winning can continue if the team pulls together and keeps the focus on how to beat their next opponent. While momentum is a big part of that, it’s not the only thing that Abdulla Al Humaidi is looking for. He knows that the strategy of the team is another area where they need to stay on top of things. Every opponent has different requirements, strengths, and weaknesses that the club needs to be aware of.

Abdulla Al Humaidi Focuses on Long-Term Strategy

Winning is important for any sports team. Without wins, many players may find themselves cut, or traded to other teams. But a long-term strategy is also one of the most important areas for any team. It’s not realistic to do the same thing all the time, because other teams are making changes. In that way, strategy has to focus on two areas. Those are the specific changes to the team, and the changes that have to be made due to other teams. Knowing weaknesses for those teams means a higher chance of winning.

As the club continues to strengthen what it has to offer, more players are settling in. That helps them focus on what they bring to the team. It’s also a good way for them to get to know their teammates. Working together well takes time, and Abdulla Al Humaidi knows that his team will continue to improve. Strong strategies for each game are different from the overall strategy that will continue into the future. Both are valuable and important, but they can’t be the same, or they require too much compromise.

People Do What They Need to Do, Not More

In general, Fleet players do what’s required of them, but they aren’t going to do more than that. While that might seem like a complaint, it’s actually a good thing. Players who know how much they need to do are good players. They don’t over-exert themselves, so they have more to give for a longer period of time. In a game where both teams are committed to playing well for the long term, players who tire out too quickly can reduce the chances that their team will have success.

Abdulla Al Humaidi knows that the value of his players is in them knowing when to lean back, so they can be ready in the future. That doesn’t mean slacking off, but rather only doing what’s required to keep the strong momentum going. If they’re winning, they’re already doing enough to be successful. More than that would simply be extra, unnecessary effort. That could weaken the team for future games, and wouldn’t solve anything. But with the right mix of effort and understanding, the club is more successful.

Strong Bonds Make Strong Teams

Another area of focus for Abdulla Al Humaidi and his team is the bonds that players have with one another on the field. If a particular group plays especially well together, that’s the group Al Humaidi wants to keep together. But sometimes, changing out one player for another is necessary. Accidents, injuries, and illnesses are all reasons that one player may not be able to participate in a game. In those cases, another player will need to step in. Keeping all players in rotation helps them all be ready for action.

As players continue to spend more time together, the teams that work the best together become apparent. These are the teams that Abdulla Al Humaidi tries to keep together as much as possible. Substitutions are only made by the club’s coach when necessary. The goal is to make sure players don’t become burnt out or injured, so they can provide their best for the games that are coming up. It’s not always easy to do that, but the proper rotation of players and teams allows for a much higher chance of that.

As long as Abdulla Al Humaidi owns the Fleet, the focus will remain on growing the team’s strength and abilities for the future. As with any team, that takes time. Players come and go, and there are injuries and other concerns that can affect sports teams. While there’s not always something that can be done about these issues, the goal is to make sure there’s as little of it as possible. Because of the dedication of Abdulla Al Humaidi and others associated with the club, the strength of the Fleet will continue to grow.