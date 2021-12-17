For those looking to transition to a career path with maximum growth potential, one promising industry to be in is computer and information technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has only strengthened the world’s reliance on technology and underscored the importance of companies’ digital presence and access.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 13 percent from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations.” This includes roles such as computer and information research scientists, computer network architects, computer programmers, information security analysts, software developers and web developers. These positions are not only increasingly in demand but also offer serious growth potential for those looking to transition into a new career in tech.

IT Degree and Certificate Options from University of Phoenix

Those looking to either augment their technology skills or start building them can get the job skills they need through a number of career-oriented degree programs and certificate paths at University of Phoenix. Technology associate degree programs at University of Phoenix include an Associate of Science in Cybersecurity, which was launched in collaboration with the International Council of E-Commerce Consultants (EC-Council) in order to align with three EC-Council certification exams: Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Network Defender (CND) and Certified Secure Computer User (CSCU).

University of Phoenix offers a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science which teaches students how to apply information technology theory and principles to solve business problems. Other options include a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.

Students can also apply for tech-related Master’s degree programs in Information Systems (traditional or competency-based), which provides the technical and leadership skills to develop and manage information systems. There is also an option for a Master of Science in Cybersecurity for gaining a deeper understanding of cybersecurity and operations at an enterprise level.

Certificate programs at University of Phoenix offer yet another path for acquiring the skills needed to pursue a new high-tech career. The University offers a number of certificate programs aligned with in-demand industries including advanced cybersecurity, advanced networking, advanced software developer, cloud computing, cyber and network defense and cybersecurity digital forensics.

New professional development courses and tracks in Scrum, an agile software development framework, are also designed to provide students with the high-tech skill sets needed in today’s job market. Available courses include Scrum for Product Owners, Scrum Master Advanced, Scrum Master Fundamentals, and Scrum Product Owner and Scrum Master Tracks.

Understanding the Language of IT

Pursuing a new career in tech involves not only developing the necessary skillset but also becoming familiar with common IT terms. This can become particularly important as students and alumni reach out to potential employers, update their resumes and go on interviews.

University of Phoenix has compiled 40 of these need-to-know IT terms to help these students. Command of the language will help those interested in transitioning to tech to promote themselves and their skills with authority when seeking new careers. Some of the most commonly used include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI): how machines use information to teach themselves

Big Data: Data pulled from a number of different sources like website traffic and social media

Cloud: A network of servers that are connected to perform a function together

Content Management: Creation, storage and delivery of all content including video, images, text and audio

Enterprise Architecture: Understanding how a business is structured to identify obstacles and opportunities for improvement

Machine Learning: How computer algorithms teach computers to make new predictions

Software-as-a-service (SaaS): Subscription-based, cloud-based software that includes apps and operating systems

Understanding the terminology can directly relate to effective job performance. For instance, artificial intelligence is an essential part of machines’ ability to problem solve. Big data provides businesses with critical information about a company’s performance. Utilizing cloud-based technology allows businesses to make their processes more efficient and cost-effective, while content management allows businesses to seamlessly create, store and deploy new content. An understanding of enterprise architecture allows leaders to better manage their IT team and accomplish work more efficiently. Machine learning is utilized for any number of business functions from predicting market trends to analyzing cancer cells. And SaaS helps businesses to improve their overall efficiency.

