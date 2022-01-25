Women’s clothing can be confusing and tricky with its variety and its different types, but it’s also really convenient at times! One example is the co-ord clothing for women, it’s usually just called a “matching set” but how do you match those sets? What is a co-ord?

What are co ords?

Co ords are matching outfit sets that complement well with each other. It’s an outfit that has been trending in the market for quite some time now because of its easy-to-use convenience and the good fashion it brings, co ords for women can come in many forms. It can be paired with skirts or even khaki pants, it’s best matched when your co ords are of the same color and you can just pick whether you’re out for a formal meeting or just a date with a friend at a small cafe. Some co ords are already styled and patterned by designers and are sold ready-made. That is why most people find it beneficial to own one. Co ords are made for different people of different ages and gender. It favors everyone and fits everyone’s style!

How do you wear them?

Co ords are worn when they are well-matched. You do not have to know all of the color theories or be an expert in pairing your clothes but you must know the basics of what goes well together and what looks best on you. Some people love to explore and that’s okay, it also benefits you in the long run when you come out of your comfort zone and think outside the box. But if you’re having difficulties on where to start, don’t fret! because we got you and we’re here to help. When your co ords are separately bought from different materials and different shades, it can be tricky compared to other pairs of clothing. But one thing that will fix most of your problems with this one, and is to choose the colors that complement each other. You can do this by pairing them with the same shade or going for neutral colors with other neutral colors such as brown and white. Pastel colors also go well with darker shades of brown or blue. Once you know what colors match well, you also have to consider the prints and the patterns designed on them. Most people think that this doesn’t make much of a difference, but in fact, it does. Plain tops go well with printed bottoms or vice versa. You have to make sure it’s not an eyesore and you’re not loaded with too many prints on your outfit. It’s also important to take note that fit pants or skirts should be matched with baggy or a comfortable fitting top rather than wearing the same fit for both top and bottom wear.

What season are they best worn?

We weren’t kidding when we told you that co ords are beneficial. This is because of the variety of styles it brings in which also fits for every season. Since co ords come in many forms, they can be worn for summer or spring. One example of this is the matching summer wear co ords for women like those sleeveless and off-shoulder tops paired with shorts and skirts, not only it is refreshing but also it is versatile!

