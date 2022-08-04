Top Benefits of Chamber of Commerce Membership

If you’re considering whether you should join your local Chamber of Commerce, it might be useful to find out how they support businesses and what you can expect if you do join.

The main goal for each chamber is to provide a platform for its members to succeed in business. This is though their networking events, training, marketing tools and support services.

There are 53 official Chambers of Commerce in the UK and they’re all accredited by the British Chamber of commerce. This combined force of members also gives a powerful voice to lobby government on issues relating to business and industry.

Whist membership is not free, for many business owners being a member of your local chamber is an invaluable tool to aid growth. Keep on reading to see more detailed information covering the main benefits of chamber membership.

Connect with Companies within your local area

Business networking events are wonderful place to meet other businesses. Being a member of your local chamber means you’ll be able to meet businesses members face to face and find mutually beneficial opportunities that may lead to sales and help grow your business.

Your local Chamber of Commerce will organise regular networking events and trade shows, they great for bringing together businesses of all shapes, sizes and industries. Which makes them a perfect platform to grow your knowledge of running a business but also build a contacts list which is invaluable.

In addition to networking, a chamber will run various events throughout the year such as Training, skills workshops and trade shows.

Build credibility within your area

Whilst the details of each membership package may be different, Chambers provide various tools to help boost your exposure to the other members.

These are often though their business chamber blog, email marketing, sponsorships, social media accounts or speaking at their events. Marketing tools such as these are great for businesses who do not have the time to attend business networking events.

The more positive exposure you can gain though your chamber the higher your local credibility will be and well known your brand will become.

In fact, according to the Schapiro Group, 63% of customers are more likely to buy from a business that belongs to a local chamber of commerce.

Shares Best Business Practices

The Chamber of Commerce have been helping shape the UK’s business agenda for more than 150 years, so it’s safe to say they know what they’re talking about.

A business can hugely benefit from new ways of thinking and planning, Chambers have numerous opportunities for business to develop skills from each other as well as though organised workshops and training events. These often cover topics such as, human resources, employment law, marketing and accountancy basics. Something that start-up business owners often are not fully versed in.

Influence

Due to the number of members within an accredited chamber, they have power to get local government to pay attention to issues and concerns that matter. There’s strength in numbers and the Chamber of Commerce is a respected voice that will lobby for change.



From the big national issues like Brexit and international trade policy or the more local challenges such as broadband, a Chamber network will make sure your voice is heard across all levels of Government.

This is a place for sharing and distributing business information that is relevant to you. By joining one that shares your business interests, you will benefit greatly from the resources and business practices shared.

