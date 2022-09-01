The Importance of Good Financial Advice

A word in your shell-like

Stater, Triobol, Sesterius, Quincunx, Cowrie Shell … as long as there has been currency, good financial advice has been very important. Economic headwinds make good financial advice essential. There are headwinds aplenty this year, and the gale is likely to blow well into next year. Therefore good financial advice has rarely been more important than it is now. Some are calling good financial advice ‘critical’ at the moment. They are not wrong.

Good financial advice does more than help you to protect your hard-earnt money. On-the-money financial advice also empowers you to make the most of your assets and investments – even your liquidity. Financial advice can make your money grow. With inflation heading into unfavourable territory in 2022, making your money grow is as tricky as it is essential. The thing to remember about rainy days, however, is that the sun always comes out afterwards – even if you have to wait a long time!

Leveraging upturns in the weather is part of what quality financial advisers do. Sound financial advice enables you to seek out opportunities and maximise them. Good financial advice is a proactive thing: it’s something you should get long before the storms come. But if you’ve left it a bit late, it’s never too late to act. Finance – the markets, interest rates, even crypto – is all a bit of a minefield, and most people need specialised financial guidance.

So go and find it.

The shovel effect

“The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging.” ― Warren Buffett

Cryptic? Yes, but Mr Buffett – and who wouldn’t want him as their financial advisor!? – has a point. He is talking about the art of not panicking. Because many people make things worse by overreacting. However bad things get, a good financial advisor will encourage you to be calm and look at what you’ve got. Because what you’ve got can be used to good effect.

While we’re doing quotes, here are a couple more that are useful for different reasons:

“Stay committed to your decisions, but stay flexible in your approach.” ― Tony Robbins

“Do one thing every day that scares you.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt

Good, general financial advice should echo the essence of these quotes, namely: be flexible in your financial endeavours, and don’t be shy of risk. Yes, risk is something that only the wealthy can well, take a risk on; but we all have to be adventurous, aka: open to new thinking. That’s what good financial advice brings to the table: new thinking. We all get siloed, even biased, in our approach to various things. Money is one of them. A top financial adviser will open your mind to new possibilities and suggest things that even well-read and well-prepared people simply wouldn’t think of.

