End of Tenancy Cleaning Guarantee: What Does it Mean?

There is a more than 50% chance that residents in London rent their homes. There is a high tendency for this trend to keep growing. As a result, there is a growing demand for companies that offer reliable end of tenancy cleaning services.

An end of tenancy cleaning company takes the stress associated with cleaning off your hands. Most disputes over security deposits can be resolved by simply cleaning the property. The best part is that an end of tenancy cleaning service is a guaranteed service.

This guide will explain what an end of tenancy cleaning guarantee is and if such a guarantee can help you get back your deposit.

What Does End of Tenancy Cleaning Guarantee Mean?

An end of tenancy cleaning guarantee refers to a guarantee that assures the client that the service will meet the specified standards based on the condition of the property.

End of tenancy cleaning services usually come with a 3-day (72 hours) guarantee. If there is an issue with the service within 72 hours of the team’s completion, you can request a re-clean at no additional cost. The cleaning crew will return to your home or business to correct any mistakes they made the first time around. This is usually discovered when the landlord is inspecting the property.

Why an End of Tenancy Cleaning is a Guaranteed Service

The quality of an end of tenancy cleaning service is crucial. It is a major factor in determining whether or not your security deposit will be refunded. It’s not a small thing, especially when you consider that deposits can cost several thousands of pounds. The cost of an end of tenancy cleaning is usually very small compared to a security deposit.

Landlords typically withhold some or all of a security deposit due to tenant neglect of the property’s upkeep. Consequently, you should have high expectations for the results of the professional cleaning company you hire to complete your end of tenancy cleaning.

Although the cleaning crew always strives to do their work to the highest standards, accidents can and do occur. Re-cleaning is extremely unusual but not impossible. An end of tenancy cleaning service can be a risk-free option for tenants due to the guarantee involved.

Cleaning Services That Are Required at the Expiration of a Tenancy

An end of tenancy deep cleaning service comprises the deep cleaning itself, deep cleaning the oven, and deep cleaning the carpets.

Check your rental agreement or talk to your landlord or a letting agent to see if any of these services are required. Your lease agreement should specify the cleaning schedule for when your lease ends. The tenancy agreement will specify whether a standard cleaning or a professional cleaning is required at the end of the tenancy. The agreement will also specify whether you need just an end of tenancy deep clean or if you also need the oven and carpets cleaned.

Does an End of Tenancy Guarantee Mean That Your Deposit Will Be Returned?

Tenants, landlords, and real estate agencies all have their reasons for scheduling professional end of tenancy cleaning services after a tenancy ends, but let’s be honest: it’s all about getting that security deposit back.

The answer to this question will depend on different factors, including the specifics of the tenancy agreement, the property in question, the landlord, and the estate agent. The answer is straightforward, though: if you’re worried about your landlord or rental agent deducting money from your security deposit because of cleaning problems, an end of tenancy cleaning service can reduce that risk. Just make sure you verify a few details with your landlord and the cleaning service you’re planning to hire for the job.

If you’ve done all the necessary end of tenancy cleaning specified in your lease agreement, your security deposit should be safe from deductions. However, you need to make sure that you are complying with your lease’s specifications.

Things That End of Tenancy Guarantee Doesn’t Cover

Professional end of tenancy cleaning services cannot perform miracles. To set reasonable expectations with clients, it’s important to go over what isn’t included in the guarantee.

Walls

Cleaning walls usually results in damage. Furthermore, if there is damage, the client will not receive their security deposit back. For this reason, most end of tenancy cleaning companies refrain from engaging in such conduct.

Ceilings

The same thing is also applicable to ceilings. Despite the effort that end of tenancy cleaning companies put into their jobs, most of them cannot clean the ceiling. In most cases, it is better to repair those spots or stains than to clean them.

Damage

Since it is not possible to wash away damage, it is advisable to repair it.

The Exterior Part of the Windows

The end of tenancy cleaning service only includes cleaning the inside of the windows.

Upholstery and Carpet

Cleaning services for carpets and upholstered items are offered separately. No standard end of tenancy cleaning guarantee will apply to them. However, if you bundle them together with the end of tenancy cleaning, they will be covered by the guarantee.

Rust

Most end of tenancy cleaning guarantees do not apply to rust removal, cleaning, or protection.

Discoloration

This is bound to happen with time. No end of tenancy cleaning company can prevent it from happening. Hence, it is not covered by an end of tenancy cleaning guarantee.

Wear and Tear

Most surfaces wear and tear as a result of consistent use. Hence, it should be expected.

Ensure you ask your end of tenancy cleaning company the specific conditions of their guarantee so that you will know what you are signing up for.

Wrapping Up

End of tenancy cleaning gives relief. The service increases your chances of getting your security deposit back provided there is no damage to the property.

Top Cleaning GB is an end of tenancy cleaning company in London that offers a 72-hour cleaning guarantee. Although the company does not fully guarantee that the tenancy deposit will be returned (due to the factors that we have discussed in this guide), they, however, guarantee on offering a 100% quality end of tenancy cleaning service.

Get in touch with them to learn more about the company’s end of tenancy cleaning services and the guarantee they offer.