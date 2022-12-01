The Science of Why Custom Stickers are More Effective Than Traditional Marketing

Custom stickers are becoming an increasingly popular way to market a business or product. Unlike traditional marketing methods, they can be used on any budget and often result in a more favourable first impression. What’s more, custom stickers activate two powerful psychological principles. Curious to learn more? Then read on!

1. A cost-effective branding solution

Custom stickers make great branding tools because they are cost-effective and can be customized to fit any need or industry. Did you know that they can be designed to match your specific needs and branding? This makes them a more effective branding tool and ensures that your message is communicated accurately and in style.

They are also a great way to reach a large audience quickly, as they can be placed just about anywhere, from products over car and shop windows to shipping boxes and laptops. This makes them ideal for small businesses and start-ups who are looking for a branding solution that does not break the bank.

2. Making a great first impression

Product packaging is often the first thing people see when they encounter a product. And as customers, we do judge a book by its cover, meaning your product presentation can make or break a sale. This is why it is so important to invest in good quality packaging that represents your product and brand the right way.

Custom stickers can help you breathe life into those standard cardboard boxes or glass jars. And the best thing? You can select a material that really represents what your brand is all about and matches your packaging material.

Also, think about your target customers – do they care about sustainably sourced ingredients? Do you want to create a luxurious experience for them? A professional sticker maker can help you achieve just that.

3. The scarcity principle

The scarcity principle states that items seem more valuable when they are scarce or limited in availability. Think about it, the less availability, the more exclusive and desirable a product becomes. This is why it is important to create exclusive offers and limited-time discounts for products.

You can do that super easily and quickly with custom stickers. Create a stand-out design and choose an eye-catching material like fluorescent or glitter vinyl, and you are good to go. Stick them to your products as the perfect way to generate more visibility for your promotion and create a buzz around your products.

4. The rule of reciprocity

The rule of reciprocity is a social norm that obliges people to repay any favours or benefits they have received. It is based on the idea that people want to be seen as fair and reciprocal to be accepted and respected in their community. This subconscious need is often used in marketing, as it can be a powerful way to get customers interested in your business.

Now, you have to find the sweet spot between investment and return. There is no point in handing out free iPhones. But do you know what people love? Free stickers. With something as easy as free logo stickers, you can not only make customers smile, but forge positive associations that increase the likelihood of a repeat purchase, a recommendation or a positive review – risk-free!

So, what have we learned? Custom stickers make great branding tools because they are cost-effective, can be customized to fit any need or industry, and make a great first impression. They also activate two powerful psychological principles – the scarcity principle and the rule of reciprocity. If you’re looking for an easy way to create a buzz around your product and increase sales, free custom stickers are the way to go! So get creative with your design and order some today. You won’t regret it!