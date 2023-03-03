Clickback Launches a Revolutionary AR Advertising Game

Clickback, a leading developer of virtual and augmented reality technology, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative AR advertising game that allows players to shoot brand balloons with advertisements from companies advertising in their locations.

Clickback’s unique AR technology provides a new type of ad campaign that is interactive and engaging for the user, allowing advertisers to create a virtual world that encourages users to participate in a fun and rewarding way that also promotes brands and their products.

Clickback’s AR advertising game offers clients a unique opportunity to tell their story in a captivating and imaginative manner. The game offers the potential for increased sales and revenues through an interactive sales approach, with detailed analytics providing insights into customers by collecting and analyzing data, allowing for better-informed decisions and strategies.

“At Clickback, our goal is to promote intelligent and sound digitalization, lean manufacturing, and agile development in all aspects of business life,” said Welbek Smith, Founder and CEO of Clickback. “Our AR technology creates a new realm of advertising systems that departs from traditional methods, allowing advertisers to reach the widest possible segment of society in an intelligent and effective manner.”

Augmented reality games are becoming increasingly popular due to their improved quality and enhanced playing experience. As a result, numerous AR games are now available for users to enjoy. Clickback’s AR advertising game, however, provides a unique aspect of gamifying social apps using AR technology. It also offers an ads platform to commercial companies in digital marketing and advertising, bringing a new revolution in ads and marketing tools.

The play and earn allocation of CLK tokens purpose is to attract a large player base to the CLK ecosystem and reward them for participating and engaging with the platform. The ClickBack game is distinctive in that clients purchase CLK tokens, which are then given to players to use for hunting branded balloons in the game.

“The success of a game relies on active players, and rewarding these players is crucial in building a strong community. By participating in the game, community members contribute to the network’s value and deserve to be rewarded. This is a simple yet innovative approach. We’re seeking individuals who share our vision to revolutionize the gaming industry and align incentives for a better future,” said Welbek Smith, Clickback’s Founder & CEO.

The CLK token is a BEP20 token on the Binance Smart Chain, and it can be earned by both holders and players allowing them to also participate in governance within the ClickBack platform. Additionally, players can earn CLK by participating in user-generated content initiatives.

“Our goal with Clickback Shares (CLK) is to harmonize the interests of the game players and clients in innovative and thrilling ways,” said Taylor Rae, CFO of Clickback. “Our mechanisms’ two primary objectives for players are: to reward them for engaging with ClickBack and at the same time encourage them to hold onto their tokens to receive additional benefits and to decentralize the ownership and governance of ClickBack.”

Clickback presents a unique opportunity to invest in a revolutionary advertising platform that utilizes cutting-edge technology and offers a new approach to traditional and digital advertising. The potential for high returns on investment through the growth and success of Clickback and its CLK token is significant. Furthermore, investors can be part of a community-driven project that aligns the interests of players, clients, and investors in innovative ways.

“We believe that Clickback offers a unique opportunity for investors, players, and clients to be part of a community-driven project that aligns the interests of all stakeholders in innovative and thrilling ways,” said Welbek Smith, Clickback’s Founder & CEO. “We are excited to revolutionize the gaming industry and align incentives for a better future.”

For more information on Clickback, visit Clickback.info. Contact support@clickback.info, Clickback’s spokesperson, at Phillip Chris for further inquiries.

About Clickback:

Clickback is a leading developer of virtual and augmented reality technology, committed to promoting intelligent and sound digitalization, lean manufacturing, and agile development in all aspects of business life. The company possesses a wealth of high-technological expertise acquired through years of experience. It aims to take its clients to a new realm of advertising systems that departs from traditional methods.