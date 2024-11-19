B2CORE Android App 2.0: Elevating Trading and Financial Management

Building on the success of the initial release, B2BROKER is excited to unveil B2CORE Android App 2.0. This major update offers a range of advanced features, including extensive trading platform support, detailed transaction history, and convenient QR code login. These enhancements empower users to manage their assets and trades with greater ease, precision, and security.

Android app version 2.0 is available through a dedicated APK download system, which streamlines the app installation process for businesses and their clients. This innovative approach bypasses the need for Google Play registration, saving time and effort for many brokerages.

The B2CORE Android App is particularly well-suited for brokers operating in regions with a strong Android user base, such as Asia, where Android devices dominate the mobile market.

Expanded Platform Support: Trade MT4, MT5, and cTrader on B2CORE Android App 2.0

B2CORE Android App 2.0 expands its capabilities to support trading accounts for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader platforms, in addition to the B2TRADER spot brokerage platform. Users can now seamlessly open, manage, deposit, withdraw, and trade on these platforms directly from within the app.

Real-time synchronisation of crucial metrics like Balance, Equity, Leverage, and Free Margin provides immediate insights into trading performance. The app supports both Demo and Live accounts, allowing users to test strategies or dive straight into live trading.

Thorough Transaction History

The new Transaction History feature provides a comprehensive overview of your financial activity. You can easily track deposits, withdrawals, and transfers and access detailed records for each transaction. This feature offers transparency into wallet information, currencies, amounts, destination addresses, and fees, empowering you to confidently manage your assets.

Easier Access with QR Code

Simplify your login process with the new QR code login feature. Just scan the code with your device, and you’re in! This quick and secure method streamlines your access to your account.

Boost Your Security: Reset Your Password In-App

To prioritise user security, the app has added an In-App Password Reset feature to profile settings. This allows users to quickly and securely update their password whenever necessary.

Integrated Mobile App Download Links

B2CORE 2.0 enhances user experience by integrating iOS and Android app download links directly into the platform. This eliminates the need for external searches and provides a seamless way for clients to access the latest B2CORE features.

Downloading the B2CORE Android App

Get started with the B2CORE Android App, a customisable solution tailored to your business needs.

The B2CORE team will configure the app to meet your specific requirements. Once configured, you can enable app access for your clients through the B2CORE back office.

Clients can then download the Android app (currently available as an APK file) or the iOS app directly from their personal accounts.

A Google Play release for the Android app is planned soon.

What’s Next?

The B2CORE Android App is continuously evolving to enhance your financial management experience. Upcoming features include a Currency Exchange Module for seamless fiat and crypto conversions, an Enhanced Trading Account Interface with detailed Equity graphics, open order summaries, open positions, and transaction history, and a new IB module to support brokerages with powerful affiliate marketing tools.

B2BROKER remains dedicated to providing a user-friendly and feature-rich app, and we look forward to sharing more updates as they become available.