B2CORE Android App 2.1 Launches with Enhanced Functionality and Improved User Experience

Exciting developments are on the horizon with the release of B2CORE Android App version 2.1. This latest update of the recently launched app represents a significant leap forward in mobile application capabilities, designed to provide users and businesses with enhanced tools and seamless functionality.

Innovative Currency Exchange Capabilities

The newly introduced Currency Exchange Module stands out as a game-changing feature. This comprehensive tool enables smooth currency conversions across multiple domains – from fiat to crypto, crypto to fiat, and everything in between.

Business administrators gain unprecedented flexibility through the B2CORE Back Office, allowing complete customisation of exchange settings, including currency pair selections and preferred rate providers.

Users benefit from real-time exchange rates directly accessible within the app interface, empowering them to make swift, informed financial decisions. The module’s design prioritises transparency and control, ensuring users can confidently navigate market fluctuations.

Advanced Customer Support through Zendesk Integration

Recognising the critical importance of responsive customer service, B2CORE has seamlessly integrated Zendesk into its Android application. This strategic partnership revolutionises user support by enabling ticket creation and tracking directly from mobile devices.

The Zendesk Knowledge Base integration provides an additional layer of convenience, allowing users to quickly access answers to frequently asked questions without prolonged waiting periods. This approach ensures a smoother, more efficient support experience for all users.

Streamlined App Access and Distribution

B2CORE has simplified the app acquisition process through its Web interface. The distribution method is straightforward and broker-friendly:

Brokers connect with their account manager to request the app B2CORE’s team customises the application within days Clients can download the app directly through the broker’s website

Currently, the app is available for download via a dedicated APK download option, bypassing potentially complex Google Play registration processes. However, B2CORE is actively working towards full Google Play integration, promising future flexibility for brokers.

Looking Ahead: Future Developments

The team behind B2CORE remains committed to continuous improvement. Upcoming features in development include:

Enhanced trading account user interface

Upgraded Introducing Brokers (IB) Module

Complete Google Play compatibility

Final Remarks

B2CORE Android App 2.1 represents more than just an update – it’s a comprehensive solution designed to empower businesses and users. The app sets a new standard in mobile financial applications with its robust currency exchange module, streamlined customer support, and user-centric design.

Brokers and users are encouraged to explore these new features and experience the enhanced capabilities firsthand. The future of mobile financial management is here, and B2CORE is leading the way.