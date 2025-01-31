Adam Azim vs. Sergey Lipinets: Rising Star Meets Seasoned Warrior in High-Stakes Super-Lightweight Showdown

London, UK – One of British boxing’s brightest talents, Adam “The Assassin” Azim (11-0, 8 KOs), steps into the toughest test of his young career this Saturday, March 23, as he faces former world champion Sergey Lipinets (17-3-1, 13 KOs) in a pivotal super-lightweight clash at Wembley Arena. Promoted by Boxxer and broadcast live on Sky Sports, this 12-round bout marks a defining moment for the 21-year-old phenom, who risks his unbeaten record against a battle-hardened veteran determined to prove he remains a force at 140 pounds.

Azim’s Meteoric Rise

Azim, the reigning European super-lightweight champion, has electrified the division with his blistering hand speed, precision punching, and maturity beyond his years. The Slough-born prodigy has dismantled every opponent placed before him, most recently stopping Franck Petitjean in November to claim the European title. Dubbed “the future of British boxing” by promoter Ben Shalom, Azim now seeks to graduate from prospect to legitimate world-level contender.

“This is the fight that will show the world I’m ready for the big stage,” Azim declared at Thursday’s press conference. “Lipinets has been in there with legends, but I’m here to create my own legacy. I’m not just a prospect anymore—I’m a problem for anyone in this division.”

Lipinets: The Gatekeeper’s Redemption

Standing in Azim’s way is Kazakhstan-born Lipinets, a former IBF light-welterweight champion whose résumé reads like a who’s-who of modern boxing elites. The 35-year-old has shared the ring with Errol Spence Jr. (lost via TKO in 2018), dropped a close decision to Mikey Garcia, and most recently pushed rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis to the limit in a 2023 war. Though winless in his last three outings, Lipinets remains a dangerous puncher with the savvy to exploit youthful mistakes.

“People keep underestimating me because of my age, but I’ve been in hellfire fights these kids can’t imagine,” Lipinets warned. “Azim’s got talent, but talent doesn’t beat experience when the pressure’s on. I’m here to remind everyone who I am.”

Tale of the Tape

: 21 years old | 5’9” | 67” reach | Orthodox stance | 11 fights, 8 KOs Lipinets: 35 years old | 5’7” | 68” reach | Orthodox stance | 21 fights, 13 KOs

Style Breakdown

Azim’s fluid footwork, razor-sharp jab, and ability to switch seamlessly between counterpunching and aggression have drawn comparisons to a young Amir Khan. However, questions linger about his durability against elite power—a gap Lipinets aims to exploit. The veteran’s compact, come-forward style and thudding body shots could test Azim’s composure, particularly in the championship rounds.

“Adam’s got to stay disciplined,” cautioned trainer Shane McGuigan. “Lipinets is clever—he’ll try to drag him into a dogfight. But if Adam sticks to the game plan, uses his speed, and picks his shots, he’ll make a statement.”

What’s at Stake

For Azim, victory propels him toward a potential world title shot in late 2024, with reigning WBC champion Devin Haney reportedly on his radar. A loss, however, could stall the hype train and force a rebuild. Lipinets, meanwhile, views this as a last-chance saloon to reenter the title conversation—or risk fading into gatekeeper status.

Undercard Highlights

The event also features rising cruiserweight star Viddal Riley (10-0, 6 KOs) defending his English title, while Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker (6-0, 5 KOs) continues his light-heavyweight ascent in a six-round showcase.

Prediction

Azim’s speed and technical brilliance should dominate early, but Lipinets’ relentless pressure and body attack will test the Brit’s stamina late. If Azim avoids trading recklessly, he outboxes Lipinets to a hard-fought decision. However, Lipinets’ power remains a live X-factor: one clean shot could turn the tide.

Final Pick: Adam Azim by unanimous decision (116-112) in a fight that elevates his status but underscores the veteran’s enduring grit.

Azim vs. Lipinets: Undercard

Main Event: Adam Azim vs. Sergey Lipinets – for the vacant IBO super-lightweight title

Viddal Riley vs. Isaac Chamberlain

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Michael Webster

Joel Kodua vs. Lloyd Germai

Emmany Kalombo vs. TBA

Lucas Roehrig vs. TBA

Alfie Clegg vs. TBA

Garan Croft vs. TBA

Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets fight date, start time

Fans will be able to watch all the action from the Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets fight card unfold from 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm GMT on Friday, January 31.

Fight times are yet to be confirmed for the main event itself, but you’ll be able to find all the details here once they are officially confirmed.

Date : Saturday, February 1

: Saturday, February 1 Time : 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm GMT

: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm GMT Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets Live main event ringwalks (approx): TBA