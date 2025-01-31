Scotland v Italy Live: TV channel for Six Nations 2025 rugby today

Scotland’s quest for a first Six Nations title since 1999 has suffered a seismic blow with the loss of inspirational captain Sione Tuipulotu, ruled out of the entire tournament due to a pectoral injury sustained in training. The setback compounds a growing injury crisis for head coach Gregor Townsend, whose squad—once tipped as dark horses—now faces an uphill battle to stay competitive.

Italy, fresh from a landmark 31-29 victory over Scotland in Rome last March—their first home Six Nations win in six years—arrive at Murrayfield with renewed confidence. Under coach Gonzalo Quesada, the Azzurri narrowly missed a shock win in France last year and clinched a dramatic Cardiff victory over Wales to escape the wooden spoon for the first time since 2015. Despite inconsistent form in 2024, Italy’s blend of emerging talent and experienced campaigners positions them as potential disruptors.

Match Details

Date/Time : Saturday, February 1, 2025 | 2:15 PM GMT

: Saturday, February 1, 2025 | 2:15 PM GMT Venue : Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh How to Watch: Live on BBC One (UK) from 1:15 PM GMT; streaming via BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

2025 Six Nations Championships fixture schedule this week

Friday, January 31

Saturday, February 1

Ireland vs. England (4:45 p.m. GMT)

Team News: Scotland’s Struggles vs. Italy’s Reshuffle

Scotland : Tuipulotu’s absence leaves a gaping void in leadership and midfield creativity, with co-captains Finn Russell and Rory Darge tasked with galvanizing a depleted side. Lock Jonny Gray and hooker Dave Cherry return after two-year absences, while Jamie Ritchie edges out Jack Dempsey in the back row. Centre Stafford McDowall partners Huw Jones in a reshuffled lineup.

Notable Absences : Scott Cummings, Josh Bayliss, Dylan Richardson, and Louis Lynagh (knee surgery).

: Tuipulotu’s absence leaves a gaping void in leadership and midfield creativity, with co-captains and tasked with galvanizing a depleted side. Lock and hooker return after two-year absences, while edges out Jack Dempsey in the back row. Centre partners Huw Jones in a reshuffled lineup. : Scott Cummings, Josh Bayliss, Dylan Richardson, and Louis Lynagh (knee surgery). Italy: Full-back Tommaso Allan earns a recall, shifting Ange Capuozzo to the wing. Captain Michele Lamaro returns from a shoulder injury, bolstering a back row featuring Lorenzo Cannone. Uncapped prop Luca Rizzoli debuts on the bench amid front-row changes.

Key Losses: Mirco Spagnolo (suspended), Andrea Zambonin (injured).

Lineups

Scotland: Kinghorn; Graham, Jones, McDowall, Van der Merwe; Russell (co-c), White; Schoeman, Cherry, Z Fagerson; Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie, Darge (co-c), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Hurd, Brown, Dempsey, Horne, Jordan, Rowe.

Italy: Allan; Capuozzo, Brex, Menoncello, Ioane; P Garbisi, Page-Relo; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari; Lamb, Ruzza; Negri, Lamaro (c), L Cannone.

Replacements: Lucchesi, Rizzoli, Riccioni, N Cannone, Zuliani, Vintcent, A Garbisi, Gesi.

Head-to-Head

Italy’s 2024 triumph snapped a 13-match losing streak against Scotland, though the Scots still dominate historically (28 wins to 9). The Azzurri last won at Murrayfield in 2015.

Scotland v Italy Prediction

Tuipulotu’s injury leaves Scotland’s campaign hanging by a thread, with their cohesion and depth severely tested. While the return of Gray and Van der Merwe offers hope, Italy’s tactical growth under Quesada and Scotland’s defensive frailties could tip the scales. Expect a fiercely contested clash, but Italy’s momentum may edge them closer to another historic upset.

Scoreline: Scotland 24-27 Italy.