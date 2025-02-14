Scotties Tournament of Hearts Curling Live: Streams Schedule, Where to Watch 2025 STOH

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH) is set to captivate curling fans across Canada and beyond as it kicks off at the iconic Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontario. This year’s tournament promises to be one of the most exciting yet, with 18 elite women’s curling teams vying for the coveted title. The big question on everyone’s mind: Can anyone dethrone the dominant Team Homan, led by skip Rachel Homan, who has been a force to reckon with in recent years?

WATCH: 2025 Scotties Curling Live Streaming Anywhere

The action begins on Friday, February 14, with the opening draw at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Whether you’re a die-hard curling enthusiast or a casual fan, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, including the schedule, how to watch, and where to catch all the live action.

2025 STOH Key Details

What : Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH)

: Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH) When : February 14–23, 2025

: February 14–23, 2025 Where : Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario

: Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario TV Channel : TSN (Canada)

: TSN (Canada) Live Streaming: Curling World OTT (global)

The 2025 Scotties will feature 18 teams divided into two pools of nine. Each team will compete in a round-robin format within their pool, with the top three teams from each pool advancing to the playoffs. The playoff stage includes the Page Playoff system, culminating in the championship final on Sunday, February 23.

Where to Watch the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

How to watch Scotties Curling in Canada

As the official broadcaster, TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament. Fans can watch every draw live on TSN’s TV channels or stream the action online via the TSN app or website.

How to watch 2025 Scotties in USA

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.

Around the World

For international fans, Curling World OTT is the go-to platform to stream the 2025 Scotties. The service offers high-quality streams and flexible viewing options, making it easy to follow your favorite teams no matter where you are.

Teams to Watch for the Scotties 2025

Pool A

Team Canada (Rachel Homan): The defending champions and favorites to win it all. Alberta-Sturmay (Selena Sturmay): A young, talented team looking to make a statement. Alberta-Skrlik (Kayla Skrlik): Known for their precision and strategic play. Northern Ontario (Krista McCarville): A fan-favorite team with a strong local following.

Pool B

Manitoba-Einarson (Kerri Einarson): A powerhouse team with multiple national titles. Manitoba-Lawes (Kaitlyn Lawes): Olympic gold medalist Lawes leads this formidable squad. Nova Scotia (Christina Black): A consistent contender with a knack for clutch performances. Quebec (Laurie St-Georges): A rising team with a mix of experience and youth.

2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Full Schedule

Round-Robin Draws

Draw 1 : Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Northern Ontario vs. Saskatchewan Canada vs. Prince Edward Island Alberta (Skrlik) vs. New Brunswick Alberta (Sturmay) vs. British Columbia

: Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Draw 2 : Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Quebec Manitoba (Cameron) vs. Northwest Territories Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador Nova Scotia vs. Ontario

: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Draw 3 : Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Alberta (Sturmay) vs. Nunavut Alberta (Skrlik) vs. British Columbia Canada vs. Northern Ontario Saskatchewan vs. Prince Edward Island

: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

(Additional draws continue through Thursday, February 20.)

Playoffs

Page 1/2 Qualifier : Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

: Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Page 3/4 Qualifier : Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

: Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Page 3/4 Game : Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

: Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Page 1/2 Game : Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Semifinal : Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

: Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Final: Sunday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Preview

Selena Sturmay and her Alberta rink are heading to the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay with high expectations. After a breakout performance at the 2024 Hearts in Calgary, where they reached the final four before falling to Manitoba’s Kate Cameron in the Page 3-4 playoff, Sturmay’s team is poised to make another deep run.

Sturmay’s squad—featuring Danielle Schmiemann, Dezaray Hawes, and Paige Papley—earned their spot in Thunder Bay without having to navigate the provincial championship, thanks to Chelsea Carey’s team disbanding. This pre-qualified berth has given them extra time to prepare and refine their game under the guidance of coach Ted Appleman.

Sturmay’s team is known for their precision and composure under pressure, and their experience from last year’s playoff run will be invaluable. With Schmiemann’s steady play at third, Hawes’ consistency at second, and Papley’s sharp shooting at lead, this Alberta rink has the tools to challenge the tournament favorites.

Team Alberta (Kayla Skrlik)

Kayla Skrlik returns to the Scotties as Alberta’s provincial champion, bringing a refreshed lineup to Thunder Bay. After a 4-4 record in Kamloops two years ago, Skrlik has made strategic changes, adding Margot Flemming to the team. Flemming, a veteran of four previous Hearts with Northwest Territories’ Kerry Galusha, replaces Brittany Tran and brings a wealth of experience to the rink.

Team British Columbia (Corryn Brown)

Corryn Brown leads Team B.C. into the 2025 Scotties with a mix of experience and determination. Brown, who will be six months pregnant during the tournament, has proven her resilience and skill in previous Hearts appearances, posting a 6-6 record in 2020 and 4-4 finishes in 2021 and 2024.

Team Northern Ontario (Krista McCarville)

Krista McCarville and her Northern Ontario rink are no strangers to the Scotties stage, especially in Thunder Bay, where they were finalists in 2022. McCarville’s team, which includes Andrea Kelly, Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala, and Sarah Potts, boasts a wealth of Hearts experience and a strong local following.

Team Saskatchewan (Nancy Martin)

Nancy Martin returns to the Scotties as Saskatchewan’s champion, bringing a mix of experience and youthful energy to Thunder Bay. Martin, who made her Hearts debut in 2021, is joined by Chaelynn Stewart, Kadriana Lott, and Deanna Doig.

Team New Brunswick (Melissa Adams)

Melissa Adams leads Team New Brunswick into the 2025 Scotties with a lineup that includes Jaclyn Crandall, Kayla Russell, Kendra Lister, and Molli Ward. Adams, a world junior champion in 1998, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team.

Team Prince Edward Island (Jane DiCarlo)

Jane DiCarlo returns to the Scotties as P.E.I.’s provincial champion, looking to improve on their 0-8 debut in Calgary last year. DiCarlo, who throws third stones, is joined by Veronica Mayne, Sabrina Smith, Whitney Jenkins, and Jenny White.

Team Nunavut (Julia Weagle)

Julia Weagle, sister of Canadian and world champion Lisa Weagle, leads Team Nunavut into the 2025 Scotties. Weagle’s rink, which includes Sadie Pinksen, Leigh Gustafson, and Alison Taylor, returns to the tournament after sitting out in 2024.