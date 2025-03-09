𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞’𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐨 Watch UFC 313 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐕 From US, Canada, Australia

The UFC light heavyweight championship is on the line this Saturday as Alex Pereira defends his title against the formidable Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. This highly anticipated clash promises to be a battle of styles, with Pereira’s striking prowess going head-to-head against Ankalaev’s elite grappling skills. For fans in the US, Canada, and Australia, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

Watch: UFC 213 Live From Anywhere

The Main Event: Pereira vs. Ankalaev

Alex Pereira, known as “Poatan,” has been a dominant force in the UFC light heavyweight division since his debut. In 2024, he solidified his status as champion with explosive knockout victories over Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr. However, Pereira faces a unique challenge in Ankalaev, a Dagestani fighter with a relentless wrestling game and a knack for finishing fights. Ankalaev has been on a tear since his UFC debut, with his only loss coming via a last-second submission. His recent knockout of Johnny Walker showcased his evolving striking game, making him a well-rounded threat to Pereira’s reign.This fight is not just about the title—it’s about legacy. Can Pereira prove he’s the undisputed king of the division, or will Ankalaev’s grappling and pressure be the kryptonite to Pereira’s striking dominance?

Co-Main Event: Gaethje vs. Fiziev

The co-main event features a thrilling lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. Originally scheduled to face Dan Hooker, Gaethje now steps in against Fiziev, who is returning from a brutal knee injury that sidelined him for over a year. Gaethje, known for his all-action style, is coming off a devastating knockout loss to Max Holloway in 2024, but he remains one of the most exciting fighters in the division. Fiziev, meanwhile, is looking to reclaim his spot among the lightweight elite after his TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot. The winner of this fight will be in prime position for a title shot or another marquee matchup in 2025.

Watch UFC 313 in the US

In the United States, UFC 313 will be available exclusively on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. To watch the event, you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription, which costs 10.99permonth∗∗or∗∗10.99permonth∗∗or∗∗109.99 annually. New subscribers can also bundle UFC 313 with an annual ESPN+ subscription for $134.98, saving you over 30%.

Watch UFC 313 in Canada

Canadian fans can catch the action on TSN. The main card will be available on TSN5, while the prelims will air on TSN2. If you don’t have cable, you can stream the event live on the TSN app or through TSN.ca with a valid subscription. The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, with prelims kicking off at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Watch UFC 313 in Australia

For Australian viewers, UFC 313 will be broadcast live on Main Event via Foxtel. The main card begins at 12 PM AEDT on Sunday (due to the time difference), with the prelims starting at 10 AM AEDT. If you don’t have Foxtel, you can stream the event through Kayo Sports, which offers a 14-day free trial for new users. Kayo Sports subscriptions start at $25 per month.

Fight Card Highlights

Main Event: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev – Light Heavyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight

Featured Bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber – Women’s Flyweight

Prelim Headliner: Michel Pereira vs. Stephen Thompson – Welterweight