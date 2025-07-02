Thoma Bravo Reportedly in Talks to Acquire US Software Firm Verint Systems at a Premium

American private equity firm Thoma Bravo is understood to be in advanced discussions to acquire Verint Systems Inc., a software company headquartered in New York that specialises in call centre technology and customer experience automation, according to individuals familiar with the negotiations.

Sources suggest Thoma Bravo is currently reviewing confidential materials provided by Verint and is weighing the terms of a possible acquisition. The firm is reportedly considering an offer of approximately $26 per share for the Nasdaq-listed company — a figure that would mark a notable premium on recent trading prices.

Although talks are said to be progressing, the same sources warned that there is no guarantee a final agreement will be struck, as discussions could still fall through. Thoma Bravo has declined to comment, while Verint has yet to respond to enquiries.

Shares in Verint rose 6.8% to $19.86 during trading in New York on Wednesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of approximately $1.2bn. The stock has fallen around 28% so far this year, although the company surpassed revenue forecasts in its first quarter — a performance analysts attribute partly to growing demand for AI-driven solutions.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Melville, New York, Verint serves over 10,000 customers in more than 175 countries and positions itself as a leader in customer experience automation technology.

In early 2021, Verint spun off Cognyte Software Ltd., its investigative analytics business, into a separate publicly traded company, which currently has a market value of around $678m.

US news outlet Semafor previously reported that Verint had been working with investment banks to explore a potential sale.