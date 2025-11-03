3i Group Shares Jump 7% After Big Dividend Rise and £1 Billion New Deals Plan

The blue-chip private equity investor, 3i Group plc, provided a shot in the arm to the mid-cap index in London today with its shares surging more than 7% after the company increased its interim dividend by 10% and declared it was allocating PS1 billion of its funds towards high-growth buyouts in the UK and Europe in the next 12 months.

The optimistic trading news of FTSE 250 heavyweight pushed its stock to a high of three years on the London Stock Exchange of 3,250 pence, and the rise of the stock value of over PS800 million in the session, when the stock market was cautious.

Findings are that the performance of the portfolio is strong, as the underlying earnings per share have been increasing by 15 per cent. to 142 pence in the six months to September 2025. The management credited the uplift to the impressive performance of its glittering jewel, Action, which is the discount retailer that keeps running ahead of its European counterparts due to inflation-tired customers.

The total portfolio value increased 8 per cent over the previous period to PS18.5 billion, as exits in consumer goods and tech services were successful. The chief executive said the company was having a green M&A new environment, and the dry powder is at a high record, and disciplined value creation in a post-Brexit environment.

This has come at a time when the private equity firms are finding a wary recovery in dealmaking due to the relaxation of interest rates and structural selling of deals by the pro-investment policy of the Labour administration.

The venture capital sector in the UK, co-ordinated by the British Patient Capital scheme, has experienced volumes of transactions that have dropped by a quarter on-year-on-year, according to industry monitors, giving 3i Group a good chance to reap undervalued holdings in industrials and medical care, areas with potential to consolidate.

The city pundits were outpouring, upgrades were coming in via houses with bulge bracket, 3i has a selective approach and leverage expertise that is best in a crowded PE industry, commented a strategist with one of the top-tier banks.

The stock, which had been in the past few weeks consolidating around 3,000 pence, is now being given a premium valuation of 12 times forward earnings as a measure of the investor confidence in its track record of 20% plus annualised returns. Trade turnover surged four times with inflows by the sovereign wealth funds and UK pension giants in search of yield in the low-rate world.

FTSE 250 Private Equity Rally Provides a Boost to Sentiment as 3i Bodes Well on the UK Growth Story

The FTSE 250 followed the positive vibes of 3i and only managed a 0.3% gain to the close at 21,550 as FTSE 100 listings in general underperformed. Other participants in the buyout, such as Intermediate Capital Group and HgCapita, rose 3-5% as the industry is enjoying an eroded bid-ask spread in the secondary markets. The blue-chips in London toddled, however, in the wake of the US technology third-wave jitters, and the future flash PMI announcement awaits tomorrow.

The core of the success of 3i is its contrarian playbook: avoiding the frothy tech unicorns, investing in cash-generative businesses. New acquisition add-ons have involved a logistics platform in the Nordics and a software-as-a-service provider in fintech, both of which are accretive to earnings in 18 months.

A steady source of revenue in the form of fee income also increased by 12% to PS180 million to offset the fluctuating value of unlisted holdings on a mark-to-market basis. The firm has a net cash of PS1.2 billion that can be used to make opportunistic strikes, such as the possibility of carve-outs by FTSE 100 corporates that are streamlining their operations.

Yet, risks loom large. Increased attention of the Financial Conduct Authority on leverage multiples would squeeze returns, and a stronger pound – strengthened 2% against the euro this month – would blemish continental inflows.

The geopolitical flares in Eastern Europe contribute to the exit timescales, but the exit timing of 3i is avoided through diversification, as 60% of the assets are located in Europe. The decision to increase dividends to 28 pence per share underlines financial stronghold-like credentials, and the yield of 4% is quite impressive in comparison with other contenders.

In the case of 3i, which is one of the oldest PE firms in the world, founded in 1945, the chapter reiterates the transformation that it has gone through as a state-backed investor to become a nimble global player. After 2008, it divested legacy infrastructure bets in order to redouble on private equity and has been paying 18% IRR since then. The high ranking of the portfolio by Preqin metrics is appealing to the best talents and limited partners, which leads to a virtuous cycle of capital recycling.

Autumn Budget Beckons: Can Fiscal Reforms Turbocharge the UK Renaissance in Private Equity?

As the Autumn Budget of the Chancellor will be made on November 27, the revelations of 3i increase the pressure on the PE-friendly policies. Proponents are agitating to reduce tax on carried interest in order to retain talent, and domestic reinvestment incentives to counteract US private market magnetism. A 15% corporation tax capped on the fees fund management would open PS5 billion a year in deployments, as PS5 billion estimated by the lobby.

The innovation advantage of 3i is reflected in: the use of ESG measures in sourcing deals has increased the exit multiples 1.5x, and AI-based due diligence tools have made screening faster. Future fundraises, approaching PS10 billion in its 2026 vintage, are oversubscribed, which points to institutional appetite in the UK due to the AI hangover in Silicon Valley.

Disapprovers, though, raise the over-dependence on a few winners; Action is the driver of 40% value uplift, prone to concentration risk. Reduced rate cuts could be postponed by slower-than-expected inflation, straining portfolio redemption. Nevertheless, 3i has got breathing space with its conservative gearing of 30% loan-to-value.

Investors are enjoying the sunshine: YTD gains are above 35%, compared with 12 per cent. of the FTSE 250. The increased payout, which is paid 5 times earnings, strengthens the total returns, and the buyback speculation that is being experienced is smoothing out because the discount to NAV is 2%. Value hounds can be investigative on pullbacks, but the uptrend appears to have become institutionalised, pegged to the PE insatiable need to change.

Finally, the rise of 3i can be compared to the renaissance of entrepreneurship in Britain. With legacy industries transforming, it is the alchemy of the private equity to bring together capital and operational insight that creates the next champions. In a period of change, such businesses not only survive but fabricate success, walking the fine line between risk and reward with such delicate discernment.