Stock Futures Are Flashing Red — And the Iran War Is Only Part of the Story

In New York, the numbers were already trending downward by Sunday night. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq contracts fell by almost 0.7% each, Dow futures fell 293 points, and the overall mood in the market, if you can call it that, was the specific kind of dread that results from a problem with no clear resolution date. The fifth week of the Iranian war was about to begin. The price of oil was rising. Additionally, after falling by almost 800 points on Friday to close at 45,166, the Dow Jones Industrial Average officially entered correction territory, following the Nasdaq, which had done so the day before.

Although calm analysis is not always rewarded by market behavior, this period has been exceptional even by the standards of a decade full of unusual events. In historical comparisons, a five-week run of losses for all three major indices—the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq—begins to emerge. Treasury yields have slightly decreased, with the 10-year at 4.40% on Monday morning, and the S&P 500 is currently at a seven-month low. It’s worth watching that final point. Investors may be shifting toward safety rather than just switching between sectors if yields decline while stocks decline. A market that is just repricing risk is not the same as that.

Category Details Topic U.S. Stock Futures — Week of March 30, 2026 Current Week Type Holiday-shortened (Good Friday, April 3 — market closed) Dow Jones Futures (Monday AM) +68.5 pts / +0.2% (after -293 pts Sunday evening open) S&P 500 Futures (Monday AM) +0.28–0.36% Nasdaq 100 Futures (Monday AM) +0.29–0.40% Dow Friday Close -793.47 points to 45,166.64 (correction territory) S&P 500 Friday Close -1.67% to 6,368.85 (7-month low; 5th weekly decline) Nasdaq Friday Close -2.15% to 20,948.36 (already in correction) Key Geopolitical Driver U.S.-Israel war with Iran — entering 5th week Key Economic Events This Week JOLTS, ADP Employment Survey, March Jobs Report (April 3) Earnings Reports Nike, McCormick & Co., Conagra Brands 10-Year Treasury Yield 4.40% (down 4.2 bps) Top Premarket Gainer Garmin (GRMN) +6.35% Reference Website cnbc.com/markets

However, by Monday morning, the situation had changed. Dow-linked futures recovered to a gain of roughly 68 points, or 0.2%. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 were both up about one-third of a percent. Most serious observers found the recovery from Sunday’s lows to be modest and unconvincing. In an appearance on CNBC’s Closing Bell: Overtime on Friday, Cameron Dawson, chief investment officer at NewEdge Wealth, presented what has come to be considered the working thesis of the market: that the correlation in the sell-off has been so wide and indiscriminate that quality stocks are being dragged down with everything else. “It’s likely that we are throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” Dawson stated. “So it’s a great opportunity to be sharpening the pencils to say, what are the areas that will be more immune to something like AI disruption and are on sale — not just because of AI fears, but also because of these war fears.”

That might be correct. There are instances in the history of markets during geopolitical conflicts where investors who bought the dip or stayed in were ultimately rewarded. The other type of example is also included. The distinction usually depends on how the conflict is resolved, how long it takes, and how directly it affects the economic infrastructure that corporate profits rely on. Iran plays a significant role in that scenario. A wide range of industries’ cost structures are directly impacted by oil prices rising above $100 per barrel, and Trump’s suggestion over the weekend that the US could “take the oil in Iran” and possibly seize the export hub of Kharg Island added a layer of strategic uncertainty that the market hadn’t fully factored in on Friday. Statements like that don’t usually reassure institutional investors holding sizable stakes in energy-sensitive industries, regardless of the administration’s true intentions.

The upcoming week is condensed in a way that complicates matters further. The March jobs report is still set to be released that morning despite Good Friday closing the market on April 3. This means that the most significant economic data point of the month will be released on a day when traders are unable to respond in real time. Unusual positioning prior to the report is often the result of such asymmetry. Investors will have something to read before the main data arrives because the JOLTS data and ADP employment survey are due earlier in the week. Nike, McCormick, and Conagra Brands‘ earnings are also scheduled. Although these consumer staples companies don’t usually affect the overall market, they provide valuable insights into how cost pressures and consumer demand are really tracking.

Garmin, up more than 6%, and Steel Dynamics, up more than 5%, were the two biggest gains in the S&P 500 during premarket trading on Monday. MetLife benefited as well. F5 and Martin Marietta Materials were among the decliners. Late-stage sell-off recoveries frequently have a somewhat random appearance due to the movement’s breadth, which includes defense-adjacent names, financials, and industrials. The market isn’t giving a clear indication of where it believes things will go. It’s responding to conflicting signals, moving in multiple directions at once, and generally making it difficult to draw conclusions with confidence, just like markets do when there is real uncertainty.

With a holiday weekend approaching and a war in its fifth week, there’s a sense that the real question isn’t whether Tuesday’s session will be up or down as you watch these premarket numbers tick through on a Monday morning. The question is whether the geopolitical situation will become clear enough and quickly enough for the market to find a bottom on which to build. A 10% drop from recent highs is the mathematical definition of the Dow’s correction. Depending on variables that no futures contract can currently price with any degree of accuracy, it may also be the type of correction that generates opportunity.