Toronto’s Underground AI Freelance Market Is Surging—and Unregulated

These days, strolling through Toronto’s downtown tech corridor can be a little confusing. A quieter economy is emerging somewhere between official startups and university labs—one that doesn’t show up in quarterly reports or government briefings—while office towers hum late into the night and co-working spaces glow with blue screens.

It’s not against the law. Not precisely. However, it’s also not quite visible.

With the support of research organizations like the Vector Institute and institutions like the University of Toronto, Toronto has spent years carefully establishing itself as a global center for artificial intelligence. The figures provide a compelling narrative. In just one year, over 17,000 new AI jobs were created in Ontario, investment exceeded $2.6 billion, and numerous new businesses opened for business. It appears to be a controlled, hopeful expansion on paper.

Category Details Location Toronto, Ontario, Canada Industry Artificial Intelligence (AI), Freelance Economy Estimated AI Job Growth 17,196 new jobs (+101% growth) AI Investment $2.6 billion CAD in Ontario Key Institutions University of Toronto, Vector Institute Workforce Trend Rapid expansion + freelance spillover Regulatory Status Largely unregulated freelance ecosystem Reference Website https://vectorinstitute.ai/ontario-ai-ecosystem-report-2024-25

However, a different system that is messier, quicker, and mostly unregulated is developing outside of that official narrative.

It’s not uncommon to hear bits of conversation that sound more like improvisation than traditional employment in cafés close to King Street West. A developer talking about a chatbot project for a client in Europe. A data scientist managing three non-Canadian contracts. payment, frequently via cryptocurrency or unidentified channels. No HR division. No supervision. Just code that moves across borders in silence.

It’s difficult to ignore how rapidly this unofficial network has expanded.

Opportunity is a contributing factor. Second only to a few U.S. cities, Toronto boasts one of the largest pools of AI talent in North America. Highly qualified graduates are being produced by universities more quickly than many businesses can hire them. Some of those graduates gravitate toward freelance work due to fierce competition or a desire for flexibility.

However, there is another factor at work as well—a sort of cultural change in the definition of work.

For years, tech workers sought stability in the form of stock options, a well-known company, and perhaps a clear career ladder. These days, that structure seems less inflexible, particularly in AI. Higher short-term compensation, greater autonomy, and access to international clients are all benefits of freelancing. It’s possible that many people find traditional jobs to be slower and less desirable.

However, the absence of regulation raises difficult-to-answer questions.

Speaking casually, a recruiter in Toronto’s startup scene described applicants who hold full-time positions but covertly maintain freelance AI contracts. It’s not always revealed. It’s accepted at times. Sometimes it is never found at all. It’s getting more difficult to distinguish between a side gig and a conflict of interest.

The problem of accountability comes next.

Who bears the blame when a freelance developer’s AI system harms people through bias, false information, or financial error? The customer? The independent contractor? Nobody seems to be completely certain. As this develops, it seems as though the legal system has not kept up.

It is not made any clearer by the larger labor trends. According to reports, AI is both generating and eliminating jobs, frequently in the same industries. Programming, finance, and customer service are among the professions in Canada that are most vulnerable to disruption and contribute to this freelance ecosystem. Employees who formerly held steady jobs are now moving around on temporary contracts, creating revenue streams that resemble patchwork rather than careers.

In a sense, it’s efficient. But delicate as well. Subtle disparities are also starting to appear. According to data, women in Canadian tech already make much less than men on average, and there is cause for concern that the less transparent nature of freelance markets may exacerbate these disparities. Negotiation becomes crucial in the absence of standardized pay structures. Furthermore, different people negotiate from different perspectives.

Policymakers and investors, meanwhile, seem to have other priorities. AI is still discussed at conferences in terms of global competition, productivity, and growth. Tech executives frequently minimize worries about bubbles or instability, claiming that there is a genuine and urgent need for AI tools. They are not incorrect. Applications are being used at the same rate as they are being developed.

However, the freelance component that lies beneath that expansion is rarely discussed.

Maybe because measuring it is more difficult. or more difficult to control without impeding Toronto’s competitive momentum.

At the center of it all is a subtle contradiction as well. Canada is frequently said to be at the forefront of AI talent but to be lagging behind in its application. Ironically, this gap might be contributing to the growth of this black market. Skilled workers don’t wait for companies to fully implement AI internally. They find employment elsewhere, frequently internationally and informally.

It establishes a framework in which innovation persists, albeit not always within obvious bounds.

There’s a sense that something important is changing when you stand outside one of Toronto’s newer tech hubs late at night and watch people leave with their laptops still open. Not suddenly, not dramatically, but gradually.

An untethered workforce. a growing market with unclear regulations.

It’s still unclear if the system will stabilize on its own or if regulators will eventually intervene. For the time being, Toronto’s underground AI freelance economy is still expanding—quietly, effectively, and just out of reach.