Duke Energy CEO Compensation $13.6M Lands the Same Week the Utility Asks for a 16% Rate Hike

In the midst of a challenging winter, the headline number hit the mark. Harry Sideris, the new CEO of Duke Energy, received $13.6 million for about nine months of work. The disclosure was buried in a proxy table, footnoted with vesting schedules, and presented in the antiseptic language of compensation committees. This is how these disclosures typically appear in a March shareholder filing. The figure didn’t look like a typical line item in towns outside of Charlotte where electricity bills had doubled in January. It sounded provocative.

When you include Lynn Good’s farewell year, the math becomes even more awkward. The total CEO compensation at Duke for 2025 was close to $22 million, with the former CEO earning roughly $8.3 million prior to his resignation. That’s two paychecks for a single chair, and it came at the same time the company informed North Carolina regulators that it needed to raise residential rates by about 16% over the course of the next few years, in addition to an additional $800 million to cover fuel and power expenses accrued during a difficult winter. Monthly bills could increase by about $6.90 to $7.88 for typical households. On paper, modest. Heavy in the kind of small-town household budget where a child’s ability to buy new shoes this month or next depends on seven dollars.

Item Detail Company Duke Energy Corporation Ticker NYSE: DUK Headquarters Charlotte, North Carolina New CEO Harry Sideris (since April 2025) Former CEO Lynn J. Good (stepped down 2025) Sideris 2025 total compensation ~$13.6 million (partial year) Lynn Good 2025 compensation ~$8.3 million Combined CEO comp 2025 ~$22 million Lynn Good 2024 total compensation $20.9M – $21.3M Performance-based / stock share of pay Around 90% Pending residential rate request (NC) About 16% over several years Fuel and power cost recovery request ~$800 million Estimated monthly bill impact $6.90 – $7.88 increase Recent DUK share price About $24.95 (April 27, 2026) Market cap ~$97.2 billion Dividend yield ~5.76% Highest-paid US utility CEO in 2024 American Electric Power CEO (~$36.6M)

To be fair, Duke’s response has been methodical and technically accurate. According to the company, 90% of Sideris’s package is dependent on long-term stock performance and operational goals, such as multi-year vesting, customer outcomes, and dependability. The cash portion of his salary is smaller; the majority of those millions are paper money that, depending on whether targets are met, may or may not turn into actual cash. Duke’s senior communications manager, Madison McDonald, has been presenting the argument in a methodical and steady manner. Pay is a reflection of “scope, complexity, and accountability.” The rates are still lower than the national average. The board considers cost. On paper, it’s all true. The problem is that when most customers only look at their bills, paper truths land differently.

Duke Energy CEO Compensation $13.6M Lands the Same Week the Utility Asks for a 16% Rate Hike



Less restraint has been shown by the advocacy groups. Sideris was earning millions while North Carolinians had to choose between food and electricity, according to Luis Martinez, southeast director of the Natural Resources Defense Council. The Environmental Defense Fund’s Will Scott described the revelation as a “betrayal of public trust by a state-granted monopoly.” The final sentence is the one that sticks out. Apple is not Duke. It’s not a Tesla. When customers are annoyed, they are unable to change providers. A quiet understanding has always underpinned the agreement between the public and a regulated utility: the company receives a guaranteed return in exchange for not acting like a tech founder.

The picture is somewhat softened by some context, but not significantly. In American utilities, Duke is not the lowest-paid brand. In 2024, the CEO of American Electric Power received approximately $36.6 million, far more than Sideris’s salary. Not far behind are CenterPoint, Eversource, and a few local brands. As utilities invest in grid hardening, AI-driven load growth, and gas-to-renewables transitions that Wall Street wants to reward, the industry-wide pay scale has been rising. Lynn Good’s take of slightly more than $21 million in 2024 was already part of a larger trend. Sideris does not arrive at the top of the sector, but rather close to the median. If you’re in Asheville opening a $340 January bill, that may not be particularly consoling, but it’s the reality.

It’s difficult not to believe that the true conflict isn’t over the money amount when observing this from outside of North Carolina. Whose explanation counts is over. The CEO does not set the rates; state regulators do. Duke maintains that executive compensation does not appear on customer invoices. However, thousands of people have signed petitions calling for an independent audit. In the midst of a cost-of-living crunch, there seems to be a lasting change in the way Americans interpret corporate disclosures. It was always going to be possible to defend the figure Duke revealed in March in a boardroom. For the remainder of his term, Sideris will have to respond to the question of whether it survives the next public hearing in Raleigh, where families are holding utility statements.