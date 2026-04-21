Eli Lilly Stock Price at $919: A Pause in the Weight-Loss Rally, or the Real Bargain?

When it comes to medicine, Indianapolis has always been a corporate town. The Lilly campus feels like a half-fortress, half-university as it stretches along South Delaware Street. Before the first shift arrives, ground workers continue to sweep the pavement outside Building 98. For a considerable amount of time, the Eli Lilly stock price followed a similar quiet rhythm, carefully compounding quarter after quarter. When Mounjaro entered the market approximately four years ago, that began to change. This week, when the company wrote a $3.25 billion check for a cancer biotech that most investors were unaware of, things changed once more.

Monday’s closing price for shares was $919.90, down less than 1% for the day; overnight, pre-market quotes were slightly higher than $921. Lilly is by far the biggest pharmaceutical company in the world, with a market capitalization still above $869 billion. It is not inexpensive in absolute terms, with a P/E ratio of about 40. However, the headlines and the chart present a somewhat different picture. LLY has decreased by roughly 19% from its January peak of $1,133.95. It has increased by more than 47% from its low of $623.78 from the previous year. For a business this size, that kind of volatility is abnormal. It’s the hallmark of a company switching from one prevailing narrative to another.

Field Detail Company Eli Lilly and Company Ticker / Exchange LLY / NYSE Closing price (Apr 20, 2026) $919.90 (−0.77%) Pre-market (Apr 21) $921.50 (+0.17%) Market capitalization ~$869.14 billion P/E ratio (TTM) ~40.08 52-week range $623.78 – $1,133.95 Dividend yield 0.77% Quarterly dividend $1.72 Q4 2025 revenue $19.29B (+42.55% YoY) Q4 2025 EPS beat +9.14% FY 2025 total revenue ~$65.18 billion GLP-1 revenue (2025) $36.5 billion (over half of total sales) Mounjaro YoY sales growth (2025) +99% Zepbound YoY sales growth (2025) +175% Latest major acquisition Kelonia Therapeutics — $3.25B upfront, up to $7B total CEO David A. Ricks (since Jan 1, 2017) Headquarters Indianapolis, Indiana Employees ~50,000 (2025) Founded 1876

GLP-1 is the first story, the one that everyone is still familiar with. In 2025, Mounjaro’s sales increased by 99% year over year. The sibling that focused on obesity, Zepbound, increased by 175%. Over half of Lilly’s $65 billion in total revenue came from its GLP-1 portfolio, which brought in about $36.5 billion last year. CVS pharmacies, insurance coverage disputes, and even bariatric surgeons have quietly reconsidered their practices as a result of those astounding figures, which have the power to completely transform entire industries. However, they are also the figures that investors worry about more and more. In the oral GLP-1 market, Novo Nordisk outperformed Lilly. A long-acting formulation is being promoted by Pfizer. International markets are beginning to experience pricing pressure, and although the patent cliff is still several years away, it is now near enough to be significant in analyst models.

This is where the acquisition on Monday comes into play. Venrock-incubated biotech Kelonia Therapeutics most recently raised a $104 million Series A in 2022. Its pitch is in-vivo CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma, which involves creating cancer-fighting immune cells inside the patient’s body as opposed to removing them, altering them in a lab, and then reintroducing them over a period of weeks. One of the most costly and logistically challenging aspects of contemporary oncology could be significantly simplified if it proves effective on a large scale. Lilly made an upfront payment of $3.25 billion; if milestones are met, the total could reach $7 billion. According to a Venrock partner cited this week, Kelonia’s supporters are planning a very pleasant exit.

The technology isn’t the only thing that makes the Kelonia deal intriguing. The signal is what it is. For the past year, Lilly has been discreetly acquiring Centessa and Orna Therapeutics, both of which are focused on non-obesity indications. In 2025, oncology generated $9.4 billion in revenue, and management has made it clear that GLP-1 funds are being recycled into a pipeline that can withstand the wave of weight loss. Merck used the same strategy with cash flows from the Keytruda era, and Pfizer discreetly pursued Lipitor using the same strategy. Giants in the pharmaceutical industry that endure changes don’t stop with the product that created them. They buy their way into the following one.

Eli lilly stock price

For anyone considering LLY at the moment, the question is whether the current price already accounts for all of that. Reuben Gregg Brewer of The Motley Fool argued this weekend that despite the stock’s decline, it is still pricey, trading at 39 times earnings as opposed to the sector average of 23. With revenue growth of 44.7% last year, EPS up 86.2%, and a dividend that has increased annually for over ten years at an average clip of 15.2%, ChartMill and Simply Wall St. have been more optimistic. For a business this advanced, those figures are uncommon. With a payout ratio of only 26%, there is ample opportunity for further increases. At 0.77%, the yield is essentially meaningless.

As this develops, it appears that the easy money on Lilly has been made, and the astute investors are now determining whether the company’s next phase—a diversified oncology and immunology powerhouse—can support ten more years of superior performance. In fact, analyst ratings have been declining. On Monday, InvestorPlace reported the name’s downgrade. As the May earnings date approaches, implied volatility is increasing. The lengthy thesis is not compromised by any of that. It simply indicates that the stock will probably behave more like a gauge of pharmaceutical mergers and acquisitions than a simple GLP-1 proxy. which may end up being the most intriguing thing Lilly has done in a long time.