Ireland’s Q1 2026 Tax Receipts Climb €746 Million — But There’s a Catch Nobody’s Talking About Yet

These days, the Department of Finance offices on Merrion Street exude a certain nervous optimism. Despite the impressive Q1 results, which showed €22.6 billion in total tax receipts, up 3.4% from the same period last year, no one in Dublin seems to feel fully satisfied. On a Tuesday afternoon, you can practically feel the reluctance as you pass the Government Buildings. The economy is doing well. The job market is booming. However, the second half of the year, complete with energy shocks and tariff concerns, hasn’t really arrived yet.

The clearest picture was provided by income tax receipts. For the first three months, they made €8.7 billion, up €0.5 billion or 6.1% from the previous year. That’s the kind of figure that subtly captures the reality of people working, wages increasing, and timely payroll processing. Similar trends were seen in VAT receipts, which increased 5.3% to €8.0 billion, indicating that Irish consumers are still making purchases. There’s a feeling that everyday life in Ireland hasn’t changed despite everything that’s going on around the world. Cork’s cafes are still bustling. The Luas is still full.

Ireland Q1 2026 Exchequer Returns Details Reporting Period January – March 2026 Total Tax Receipts €22.6 billion Year-on-Year Change +€746 million (+3.4%) Income Tax Receipts €8.7 billion (+6.1%) VAT Receipts €8.0 billion (+5.3%) Corporation Tax €2.9 billion (−3.1%) Excise Duty €1.5 billion (−1.2%) Total Gross Voted Expenditure €26.4 billion (+6.4%) Q1 Exchequer Deficit €0.2 billion Tánaiste & Minister for Finance Simon Harris T.D. Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers T.D. Future Ireland Fund + ICNF Transfers to Date €18 billion Recent Government Energy Support Package €250 million Source Authority Revenue Commissioners (Ireland)

The portion that receives the most attention is corporation tax, and for good reason. Compared to the same period last year, the €2.9 billion collected in Q1 decreased by €0.1 billion, or 3.1%. That’s a slight decline on its own. However, over the past ten years, a small number of US multinational corporations with headquarters in Dublin and Cork have disproportionately influenced Ireland’s fiscal reality through corporation tax, and any softness in the trend is significant. The real story will be revealed in May and June, according to Orla Gavin, Head of Tax at KPMG. These are the months with the highest payments. She claims that Q1 is one of the less important times.

The somewhat lower corporation tax figure might have very little significance. In its March 2026 Quarterly Bulletin, the Central Bank of Ireland noted that there are medium-term negative risks associated with corporation tax, especially if US companies actively curtail their operations. That’s the subdued uneasiness beneath the headline. Ireland’s Future Ireland Fund, Infrastructure, Climate, and Nature Fund, and fiscal surpluses are all uncomfortably dependent on a few thousand corporate filings.

Ireland Q1 Tax Receipts 2026

When speaking to reporters on April 7, Tánaiste Simon Harris used the terms “robust” and “profound uncertainty” in the same sentence. That seems sincere. The government’s €250 million assistance package for households and businesses affected by skyrocketing energy costs is being presented as proactive, and it most likely is, but it also shows how rapidly the external environment has changed. Irish household bills now reflect the Middle East conflict, the pressure on energy prices that followed, and the subsequent effects on inflation. That is evident to anyone who has recently paid an ESB bill or filled up their car.

Spending by the government speaks for itself. In Q1, total gross voted expenditure was €26.4 billion, an increase of €1.6 billion, or 6.4%, over the previous year. Despite the high revenue, the Exchequer fell to a €0.2 billion deficit because that is faster than tax growth. A portion of that shortfall is mechanical; in January, €1.6 billion was moved into the Future Ireland Fund and ICNF, increasing the buffers but appearing as a decline in the headline. As this develops, it’s difficult to avoid wondering if the government’s warning against excessive spending will hold if the Q2 corporation tax falls short.

Ireland is currently treading carefully. The tax base is doing well. Compared to most of its European counterparts, the fiscal architecture is in better shape, with €18 billion already invested in long-term funds. However, what is revealed in May, June, and the autumn budget will probably define the coming year more than Q1.