How San Diego County’s Treasurer-Tax Collector Became the Quiet Backbone of Local Government

The County Administration Center on Pacific Highway has a certain type of building energy. Completed in 1938 in the traditional Spanish Revival style, the building itself resembles a museum rather than a government office. On their way to the Embarcadero, tourists stroll past it. On most weekday mornings, however, you’ll find a more subdued type of activity inside Room 162: people reading screens at the public computers, clutching property tax bills, and inquiring about installments they were unaware were due. This is where Larry Cohen’s office manages property tax collections totaling over $9.1 billion annually, which may seem abstract until you consider the thousands of residences, companies, and parcels it truly represents.

Cohen, an MBA graduate and current San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector, oversees a business that most locals only consider twice a year: once in November and once in February, when those property tax payments are due. The second installment’s April 10 delinquency deadline has just passed, and those who missed it will now be subject to a $10 fee in addition to the standard 10% penalty. The regulations haven’t changed in years, but it’s a minor detail that seems harsh at the time. The office is straightforward about it. The language is not softened by them.

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Details Current Treasurer-Tax Collector Larry Cohen, MBA Main Office 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101 Tax Collection Phone (Domestic) 1-877-829-4732 International Line 1-619-236-2424 Pay-by-Phone Line 1-855-829-3773 Hearing Impaired 1-877-735-2929 Email taxman@sdcounty.ca.gov Office Hours Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Annual Property Tax Collected Over $9.1 Billion Property Tax Services Office 5500 Overland Avenue, Suite 470, San Diego, CA 92123 Property Tax Services Phone (858) 694-2901 Related Office San Diego County Assessor/Recorder Annual Auction May 8 – May 13, 2026 (Re-offer Auction)

When I first looked closely at the operation, I was shocked to see how much more it does than just collect checks. Every year, the office holds a property tax auction. This year’s re-offer sale will begin on May 8 and run through May 13. Bidders must register by April 30 at 5 PM. A distinct cannabis tax administration unit exists. Hotels and short-term rentals are subject to a transient occupancy tax program. Anyone who has purchased a home in a more recent San Diego neighborhood is aware that the Mello-Roos community facilities database can discreetly increase an annual bill by thousands of dollars. It’s not glamorous at all. If you own property here, everything matters.

For a county office, the contact infrastructure seems almost exceptionally comprehensive. General questions are answered by the main tax collection line, 1-877-829-4732. Calls from overseas are routed via a 619 number. For those with hearing impairments, there is a separate TTY line and a dedicated pay-by-phone line at 1-855-829-3773. The geographic reality of San Diego, a county that borders Mexico, has military families stationed all over the world, and serves a population that doesn’t always speak English as a first language, may be reflected in the system. The office has made an investment to be accessible.

san diego county tax collector

Then there is the unclaimed money program, which seems to be the most neglected aspect of the entire endeavor. The office reimburses thousands of dollars annually to individuals who, for various reasons, failed to pick up overpayments or refunds. The website has a searchable list. There is a subtle drama to seeing people’s names appear on these lists—uncashed refund checks, overpaid escrow balances, deposits forgotten years ago. A few dollars are found by some. Every now and then someone discovers hundreds.

The more technical inquiries, such as tax rate areas, fixed charge assessments, and parcel-level data files, are handled by Rebecca Greene’s Property Tax Services office on Overland Avenue, which is part of the Auditor & Controller’s division. Because it operates independently of the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office, residents may find it difficult to understand who is in charge of what. However, nearly every property tax query San Diego County poses to them is eventually resolved between the two.

It’s difficult to ignore the amount of trust that these kinds of offices receive. Because most people make their payments on time, the system functions. The majority of people don’t read the fine print. And the majority of people eventually discover what they require.