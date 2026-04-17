San Mateo Property Tax Hit a Record High This Year — Here’s What Homeowners Need to Know

When the envelope arrives in October, it usually has that thin cellophane window that consistently lets in the wrong amount of light. If you are a property owner in San Mateo County, you are already familiar with its shape—the blue lettering, the Redwood City return address, and the slightly damp feeling you get when you open a bill you weren’t expecting. Compared to last year, more of those bills were more expensive this year. The county’s total property taxes increased by 6%, or about $238 million, supporting city budgets, school districts, and a long list of county services that most citizens have never given much thought to.

Until you consider what’s under the hood, six percent doesn’t seem dramatic. San Mateo County’s median home value is currently $1,441,300, resulting in an average yearly property tax of about $8,637. The median is that. The number can easily double or triple in Atherton, Hillsborough, or the hills above Woodside. Additionally, the people who pay the biggest bills are frequently the ones who made the most recent purchases because California’s Proposition 13 caps the base assessed value growth at two percent annually. Because her neighbor purchased a nearly identical home in 1994, an engineer who closed on a Burlingame craftsman last summer might be paying three times as much. This system has a subtle peculiarity. Everyone is aware of it, but it is rarely discussed at dinner parties.

County San Mateo County, California County Seat Redwood City Tax Collector Sandie Arnott Treasurer-Tax Collector Office 555 County Center, Floor 1, Redwood City, CA 94063 Main Contact Phone 866-220-0308 Median Home Value (2025–2026) $1,441,300 Typical Annual Property Tax Around $8,637 Combined Tax Growth (2025–2026) +6%, or roughly $238 million Tax Lien Date January 1 1st Installment Due November 1 (delinquent after December 10) 2nd Installment Due February 1 (delinquent after April 10) Late Penalty 10% plus $40 cost after April 10 Assessor’s Office Handles property tax lookup and valuations Payment Processor Accepts e-check, credit card, and PayPal (with fees) Governing Law California Proposition 13 caps base assessment growth at 2% annually

You can sense the approaching deadline as soon as you walk into the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office at 555 County Center in Redwood City on a weekday morning in early April. A very particular type of procrastination pattern results from the second installment, which is due on February 1 but doesn’t become delinquent until April 10. In the last week, people arrive. Some pay with a check, some with a card, and some with the slightly nervous look of someone who was unsure whether the payment they had mailed would arrive on time. The line moves steadily, though not always quickly, and the office is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 5.

san mateo property tax

The harshness of April 10 is something that many homeowners are unaware of until it’s too late. If you miss it, even by a single day, the penalty—ten percent of the outstanding amount plus forty dollars—arrives automatically. That is nearly $1,000 wasted on a paperwork slip for a property paying the county median. In one way or another, the county has attempted to mitigate this. With Easy Smart Pay, you can now make monthly payments instead of the boom-and-bust of lump sum payments every two years. You can pay with an e-check, credit card, or even PayPal, but each has a service fee of about 2.35%. This is small if you’re paying a small bill, but it’s not small if you’re writing a check for $30,000 on a Hillsborough estate.

The rule that no one warns you about is the postmark rule. Since the U.S. Postal Service modified the application of postmark dates on December 24, 2025, the county has been issuing cautious notes regarding the change. In summary, you might be mistaken if you put your envelope in a blue box on April 10th and think the previous regulations will save you. The county has advised paying online or by mail as soon as possible. It’s the kind of bureaucratic annoyance that seems uninteresting until it actually costs someone money. The homeowner bears the penalty for a minor alteration in federal mail policy that satisfies a stringent state tax deadline.

It’s difficult to ignore how much of San Mateo County’s property tax discourse is filtered through the more general concerns of locals. The median home value surpassed $1.4 million due to a generation of tech compensation, limited supply, and persistent demand rather than a sudden increase in the physical value of homes. The prices are followed by the tax bills. The tax bills are followed by the services. And somewhere in the middle are longtime locals who are increasingly concerned about whether they will be able to afford to age in the houses where they brought up their kids. The Homeowner and Renter Assistance Program and the Property Tax Postponement Program are two relief programs offered by the state, but there is a lack of awareness and paperwork that deters those who most need the assistance.

Observing this develop over the past few years has given rise to a sense that San Mateo County property taxes are now more of a referendum on the future of the Bay Area than a line item. This year’s six percent increase is probably not the last. The assessor’s office continues to run its spreadsheets, new construction stays modest, and home prices continue to rise. The practical advice is straightforward and a little unromantic for the majority of owners: check your package, be aware of your deadlines, think about the monthly plan, and don’t trust the blue mailbox on April 10. In a county that takes pride in its quiet efficiency, the tax calendar literally penalizes those who are not paying attention while rewarding those who are.