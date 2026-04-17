OECD UK Tax Policy Criticism: Why the World’s Economists Are Losing Patience With Westminster

British accountants have a long-standing joke that the UK tax code is the longest novel ever written—just without a plot. Every time the OECD releases one of its reviews, the joke gets funnier—or maybe less funny. The most recent, which was published on April 9, 2026, landed with the diplomatic equivalent of a thud on Rachel Reeves’ desk. The Paris-based organization, which is typically cautious in its wording, described the UK tax system as regressive in certain areas, distortive, inefficient, and based on valuations that are so old that they predate the majority of the properties they are meant to appraise. It has an unusual bite for a document written by economists.

The Chancellor finds the timing awkward. Reeves has already pushed through two budgets totaling about £80 billion in tax increases, including a £25 billion increase in employer national insurance contributions, about which companies continue to gripe at every City breakfast roundtable. The funds were raised by her. She roughly balanced the books. Furthermore, the OECD is now gently but firmly stating that the system she has been using to raise funds is a hindrance to the growth she consistently promises. It’s the kind of statement that, in an afternoon, rearranges a quarter’s worth of Treasury talking points.

Reviewing Body Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development OECD Headquarters Paris, France Report Released April 9, 2026 Report Title Foundations for Growth and Competitiveness 2026 UK Chancellor Addressed Rachel Reeves Recent Tax Increases Under Reeves Roughly £80 billion across two budgets, including £25 billion in employer NI contributions OECD Average Tax Wedge (2024) 34.9% UK Tax Wedge Ranking 31st lowest among 38 OECD members Council Tax Valuation Base Year 1991 (unchanged for over three decades) Key Tax Trap Cited £100,000–£125,000 income band (Institute for Fiscal Studies analysis) Defunct Simplification Body Office of Tax Simplification (closed by Kwasi Kwarteng after 13 years) Relevant UK Authority HM Revenue & Customs Key Previous Review Cited Mirrlees Review (2010)

The OECD’s criticism of these particular targets is not new. The consolidation of them into a single report from an organization whose viewpoints are frequently read by finance ministries worldwide is novel. Work is discouraged by income tax distortions. VAT relief that the OECD refers to as “inefficient and regressive.” Property taxes are based on council tax bands that are linked to property values from 1991; considering the changes in London prices since then, this detail always seems ridiculous. Additionally, there is the infamous £100,000–£125,000 tax trap, where clawed-back childcare benefits and disappearing personal allowances result in marginal effective tax rates that can surpass 60%. The OECD’s description is familiar to anyone who has ever had an uncomfortable pay-rise discussion with a partner in that category.

oecd uk tax policy criticism

The Jaffa Cake incident is now practically a running joke, but it continues to be mentioned because it encapsulates all of the system’s flaws in a humorous British item. Is a Jaffa Cake a biscuit or a cake? The response has implications for VAT. McVitie’s won the initial case in 1991 by claiming, with a straight face and a little legal flair, that Jaffa Cakes become hard when stale, just like cakes do, as opposed to soft, like biscuits. The courts concurred. Thirty-five years later, the OECD kindly suggests that perhaps a tax system shouldn’t require expert testimony on the moisture evolution of confectionery, while lawyers continue to litigate similar questions about various snacks. The report makes the case that streamlining the VAT base would free up funds, resolve some of these conflicts, and make it easier to provide targeted assistance to low-income households.

The recommendation for a council tax has the most political clout. It is tantamount to asking any government to set off a political grenade in its own hands if it is asked to revalue properties, which would essentially result in higher bills for millions of voters who live in expensive homes. After considering the issue and tallying the marginal seats, successive administrations have discreetly left. The OECD is aware of this. It continues to state that the valuations need to be updated. Maintaining 1991 figures erodes the entire logic of property taxation and perpetuates inequality between generations and between regions. It’s difficult to ignore how much of British fiscal policy now consists of maintaining outdated compromises long after they no longer make sense because doing so would cost someone a by-election.

Here, there’s a more general pattern that merits consideration. The Office of Tax Simplification, an independent organization whose mission was to literally find ways to make the tax code less ridiculous, was shut down by Kwasi Kwarteng in 2022. Thirteen years were spent on the OTS. The governments that commissioned them had already disregarded a number of its recommendations. In hindsight, its closure served as a warning. The political elite now supported tax simplification in theory but opposed it in reality. The OECD is now essentially advocating for the same work from the outside, supplementing the positions that the Institute for Government, the Resolution Foundation, and the IFS have made for years in softer terms with its comparative data and international legitimacy.

The standard official response from a Treasury spokesperson was, “We are already reforming, the reliefs disproportionately benefit the wealthy, we are tackling them.” Excellent words. The question of whether the government has the political capacity to pursue real structural reform while simultaneously managing an Iran war that keeps interest rates high and a backbench that becomes agitated at every budget cycle is one that Reeves will have to deal with more acutely as growth projections soften. Reading between the lines of the OECD report gives the impression that, despite their lack of optimism, the authors are determined to document the criticism. Paris has presented its argument. Nobody is yet able to respond to the question of whether anyone in Downing Street is prepared to take it up at actual political expense.