The CrossCountry Mortgage Phone Number You Actually Need

Finding the correct phone number on a Tuesday afternoon when your closing date is quickly approaching has a peculiar sense of comfort. Anyone who has looked for a mortgage in recent years is familiar with the experience: countless tabs open, strange acronyms flying by, and the real number you need tucked away in a corner of a website. That number is 877.351.3400 for CrossCountry Mortgage. The majority of people search for it, and it connects to the company’s primary toll-free line at the corporate office in Cleveland.

The majority of people may not think of Cleveland when they think of mortgage lending. From Superior Avenue, where CrossCountry’s headquarters is located at number 2160, the skyline is a blend of newer glass and older industrial brick. The building itself appears to be a workplace rather than a financial powerhouse. With more than 700 locations spanning from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, to Purchase, New York, to Londonderry, New Hampshire, CrossCountry has quietly developed into one of the biggest retail mortgage lenders in the nation. The geography makes the phone tree seem insignificant.

CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC Details Toll-Free Phone Number 877.351.3400 Customer Service (Loan Servicing) (800) 310-9884 Insurance Line 877.252.2050 Fax 440.845.3777 Corporate Office 2160 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44114 Servicing Mailing Address P.O. Box 7729, Springfield, OH 45501-7729 NMLS ID 3029 Customer Service Hours Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM EST Branches Nationwide 700+ Specialty Purchase, Refinance, First-Time Homebuyer Loans Industry Recognition America’s #1 Retail Mortgage Lender

The number varies for current clients, or those who currently have a loan being serviced. It’s simple to overlook that. Questions about servicing, escrow, and payment-related issues should be directed to (800) 310-9884, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 9 PM Eastern. It always seems to me that the mailing address for payments is a P.O. Box in Springfield, Ohio, which is one of those inconspicuous logistical details that most homeowners never consider until they have to. The structure gives the impression that CrossCountry has purposefully kept its origination and servicing experiences apart.

The insurance aspect comes next. An affiliated company called CrossCountry Home & Auto has its own line at 877.252.2050. The company is transparent about the partnership; both companies have a 70% common stake, which is openly disclosed on their websites. Even if you don’t want to read the fine print, it’s still important to know. Using the affiliated insurance arm is not mandatory. However, you read the recommendation differently when you are aware of the referral relationship.

crosscountry mortgage phone number

The texture of the situation that most callers are in is something that the contact details fail to adequately convey. Reassurance is more important to someone refinancing in a market where rates are still moving, albeit slowly. A person, not a script, should be on the line when someone is applying for their first home loan. According to recent industry coverage, Daniel Lemeshev, an SVP at CrossCountry, has stated that the rate environment will provide some relief through 2026. It is difficult not to interpret that as cautious optimism. Purchasers are still apprehensive. Sellers are keeping an eye on things. And the calls continue to come in.

The corporate switchboard at 877.351.3400 continues to be the cleanest entry point for vendors, job applicants, and anyone with a question that doesn’t fit either origination or servicing. The reason the fax line, 440.845.3777, is still in use is because some county recorders and title companies have not completely moved on from the fax era. This is a brief reminder that mortgages still go through paper at some points, despite all the digital portals and e-signatures.

Having the correct number saved on your phone is important, regardless of whether you’re three weeks away from closing or just considering a refinance. The customer experience at CrossCountry often depends on which line you get to first, and the organization is larger than it appears from the outside.