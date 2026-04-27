Why CRWV Stock Just Lost $7 in a Day Even With Meta’s $21 Billion Deal in the Bag

The way CRWV trades these days has an almost theatrical quality. The news that Meta signed a $21 billion compute deal that would last until 2032 has caused the stock to rise 15% in just one week. Millions of shares are being sold by insiders the following week, and the price falls back below 110. Friday ended at 110.14, down 6.20% for the session—the kind of move that prompts you to double-check the ticker. Monday’s pre-market opened at 109.24, a little lower. As this develops, it’s difficult to avoid the impression that CoreWeave has split into two stocks, one for believers and one for everyone else, living inside the same ticker.

There is a case for the believers. At $1.57 billion, Q4 revenue increased 110.43% year over year. The business has assembled client contracts with Meta, Anthropic, and a list of cutting-edge AI labs that resembles a list of the individuals who are actually creating sizable language models. Squat office buildings, suburban parking lots, and the quiet hum of corporate America characterize its unglamorous New Jersey headquarters in Livingston, but the brand’s data centers are powered by GPU clusters that the hyperscalers can’t match in terms of speed or specialization. Jim Cramer referred to it as an aggressive buy on television for a reason. The growth is genuine.

CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Details Ticker NASDAQ: CRWV Current Price 110.14 USD Daily Change −6.20% (−7.28) 52-Week Range 39.50 – 187.00 USD Market Capitalization 58.18 Billion USD P/E Ratio Negative (loss-making) Q4 2025 Revenue 1.57B USD (+110.43% Y/Y) Headquarters Livingston, New Jersey Founded September 21, 2017 Employees 2,189 (2025) IPO March 2025 Debt-to-Equity Ratio 4.46 SEC Filings Available via EDGAR Subsidiaries Weights & Biases, OpenPipe, Conductor Technologies, Monolith AI

The skeptics’ argument is just as compelling. Credit analysts squint when they see a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Last quarter, the company reported a loss of $0.89 compared to expectations of $0.61, missing EPS estimates. There are negative margins. There is a negative return on equity. Insider activity is another issue that is more difficult to ignore. Under a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares on April 21 at an average price of $116.42, or roughly $23.3 million. Insiders sold about 15.99 million shares, or roughly $1.65 billion, during the most recent quarter. That isn’t sound. Even though the sender would prefer that you not take it too seriously, that is a signal.

Institutional funds, meanwhile, are going in the other direction. CRWV is now the tenth-largest holding of Singapore-based Broad Peak Investment Advisers, which recently opened a new $15.54 million stake. Despite being trimmed, the magnetar still holds. One of those circumstances where everyone has access to the same information but somehow comes to different conclusions is the push and pull between selling insiders and professional buyers. Institutions pursuing the multi-year AI infrastructure thesis and insiders merely removing some risk following a stock that went from $39.50 to $187 in about a year could both be correct for a while.

Crwv Stock

What is actually up for debate is the neocloud thesis itself. Unlike AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, CoreWeave is part of a group of cloud providers designed especially for GPU-intensive AI workloads. The structural argument is that specialized players fill the void left by traditional hyperscalers’ inability to add GPU capacity quickly enough. For now, demand appears to be unquenchable. However, when supply catches up, premium pricing tends to decrease, and the debt these businesses are taking on to increase capacity isn’t free. Looking at the financials, it seems like CoreWeave needs the AI capital expenditure cycle to continue for a few more years in order to develop into its own balance sheet.

That’s what makes owning CRWV stock uncomfortable at the moment. The narrative is vast. The clients are actual. The figures are also real, both the positive and the concerning ones. Although the conviction seems less certain than it was six months ago, investors still seem to think the upside outweighs the leverage risk. It’s still up for debate, one trading session at a time, whether this is a generational AI infrastructure name or a leveraged wager that depends on everything to continue.