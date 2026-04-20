Shaver Shop Dividend Stock: Why This Quiet Australian Retailer Is Catching Income Investors’ Eyes

Shaver Shop has an almost endearing vintage vibe. Anywhere from Sydney to Auckland, you can find fluorescent lighting, glass-fronted cabinets, and a staff member who actually understands the difference between a Philips OneBlade and a Braun Series 9 when you walk into one in a Westfield mall. At first glance, this type of retail concept seems unlikely to endure in the Amazon era. Nevertheless, it does. more than endures. Shaver Shop quietly offers one of the most intriguing dividend yields on the ASX at a share price of about A$1.36.

Income investors are drawn in by the numbers. Currently, the stock yields about 7.6 percent on a straight basis; after accounting for franking credits, the Australian tax-credit mechanism that increases the value of domestic dividends to resident investors beyond what the headline yield indicates, the yield approaches 10.7 percent. In contrast, the industry median is approximately 3.62 percent. This type of gap typically indicates one of two things: either a small cap that is actually undervalued and has been subtly mispriced by the market, or a company in actual distress whose yield is a statistical artifact of a collapsing share price. Shaver Shop resembles the second much more.

Detail Information Company Shaver Shop Group Limited Ticker / Exchange SSG / ASX Sector Consumer Discretionary / Specialty Retail Store Count (H1 FY26) 126 (Australia & New Zealand) Recent Share Price A$1.355 52-Week Range A$1.225 – A$1.620 Latest Interim Dividend (Mar 2026) 4.8 cents, fully franked Last Full-Year Dividend (Sep 2025) 5.5 cents, fully franked Trailing 12-Month Dividends ~10.3 cents Current Dividend Yield ~7.6% Grossed-Up Yield (incl. franking) ~10.7% H1 FY26 Net Profit A$12.2 million (+1.5% YoY) FY25 Payout Ratio 89.6% of net profit Forward Dividend Estimate A$0.10 Forward Yield Estimate ~7.08% Dividend Payment History Consistent since 2017 Most Recent Ex-Dividend Date March 4, 2026 Key Product Categories Shavers, clippers, trimmers, wet shave, oral care, hair care, beauty Industry Median Dividend Yield 3.62% Stability Feature Full franking credits attached to dividends

The dividend history is self-explanatory. Since 2017, the business has made a distribution each year. From 2017 to 2023, it raised its dividend annually, kept it that way during Australia’s challenging retail conditions in FY24, and then resumed modest increases. Declared in February, the most recent interim dividend was 4.8 cents per share, fully franked, and payable in March. On paper, that is a tiny amount. It’s the kind of consistent payment that self-managed super funds and pension investors truly rely on, multiplied across a devoted shareholder base.

Shaver shop dividend stock

The share price has decreased by about 11% since February for a reason. All Australian consumer discretionary brands have been under pressure as consumers cut back on anything that isn’t absolutely necessary. The yield increased as a result of the slip, which was a mechanical outcome rather than a vote of no confidence in the underlying company. That dislocation is exactly the kind of moment that tends to look appealing in retrospect for income-focused investors who are prepared to tolerate small-cap volatility.

However, there are still grounds for skepticism. There is minimal margin for error in the payout ratio. In order to maintain the balance sheet, management may be forced to reduce the dividend due to a single weak half, such as consumer softness, freight costs, or competitive pressure from online-only grooming brands. Shaver Shop is not a replacement for bonds. This cyclical retailer’s cash flow is currently substantial, consistently franked, and more susceptible to macro conditions than its yield may indicate.

Watching Shaver Shop gives me the impression that it stands for something the ASX no longer produces enough of: a dull, dividend-paying, physically present small cap that quietly goes about its business. It is genuinely unclear if the 10.7 percent grossed-up yield can withstand another consumer downturn. The fact that SSG is still one of those outdated brands that long-term income investors frequently return to is less ambiguous.