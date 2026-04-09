The Great Bond Reversal: Why the 10-Year Treasury Yield Near 4.5% is Crushing Equity Valuations

The value of every stock in your portfolio is subtly determined by a number that most people have never looked up, memorized, or even discussed at dinner. For the longest continuous period since prior to the 2008 financial crisis, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury has been above 4%, ranging from 4.44% to 4.5%. Put simply, that fact sounds like dry plumbing. However, the results are anything but dull. This figure is used in all earnings models, discounted cash flow calculations, and pension fund decisions about whether to own government debt or stocks. The financial markets’ architecture changes along with it.

In theory, the relationship between bond yields and stock valuations is straightforward, but in practice, bull markets that persist long enough to cause people to forget the mechanism exists. Investors have no viable alternative to stocks when yields are low, as the 10-year was at 0.50% in March 2020. When a tech company could return 20%, why take 5% from the government? The demand for stocks rises as a result of the calculus’s sharp bias in favor of stock ownership. Valuations increase. In 2005, price-to-earnings ratios that would have seemed ridiculous are now considered reasonable. The extra return that stocks provide over the risk-free rate, known as the equity risk premium, is eroding, but since the system as a whole is rising due to cheap money, no one is complaining.

10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield — Market Context 2026

Current 10-Year Yield ~4.44% – 4.5% (sustained above 4% longest since pre-2008) Record Low (pandemic era) 0.50% — March 2020 Record High (modern era) 15.84% — September 1981 30-Year Treasury Yield 5.02% overnight high — highest since Nov 2023 Equity Risk Premium Compressed — stocks offer diminishing return advantage over 4.44% risk-free yield “Tipping Point” Level 4.5% — break above seen as equity valuation threshold (Bloomberg/Krishnan) S&P 500 Drop (tariff period) −12% in four sessions · four consecutive weeks of decline TLT (Long-Bond ETF) Performance −5% in one week — bonds failing safe-haven function Warren Buffett Cash Position $381+ Billion — record in Berkshire’s 60-year history Fed Funds Rate (current range) 3.75% – 4.00% Global Bond Market Size $318 Trillion (vs. $135T equities) Key Mechanism Higher yield = higher discount rate = lower present value of future earnings

The surroundings then change. Something shifts as the 10-year rises toward 4.5%. Not very loudly. Not in one dramatic session. But gradually, as if pressure were building behind a door. A U.S. Treasury bond at 4.44% is providing a guaranteed return that, twelve years ago, an investor would have deemed extraordinary, all without any risk related to credit, earnings disappointment, or management execution. Both sides put pressure on the equity risk premium: bond yields increase while stock valuations, which are still high for a low-rate environment, stay high. There must be a compromise. As you watch this happen, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that something is typically stocks.

The precise cutoff point that traders have been discussing is 4.5%. A break above that level, according to Bloomberg strategists, could be a “tipping point” for stocks, the point at which institutional allocators who are able to run the numbers both ways can no longer profit from owning pricey growth stocks. This idea is not delicate. An implicit wager that future cash flows, discounted back to today at a low rate, will support the current price is made by a technology stock priced at 35 times forward earnings. The present value of those future earnings decreases when the discount rate is raised; the 10-year yield serves as the calculation’s anchor. mechanically. automatically. without altering the fundamental business. Even if a company reports exactly the earnings it promised, if the discount rate on those earnings increases, the stock price may still decline.

The fact that bonds are no longer acting as they should is what makes the current state of affairs so unsettling. Investors would typically have poured money into Treasuries in April 2025, when the S&P 500 fell 12% in four trading sessions due to tariff shock and recession fears. This would have driven yields lower and provided a counterweight to equity losses. The reverse occurred. In just one week, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF dropped 5%.

For a brief period, the 30-year yield reached 5.02%, the highest level since late 2023. If accurate, this indicates a structural change rather than a transient anomaly. Henry Allen of Deutsche Bank characterized it as proof that Treasuries were losing their customary safe-haven status. The theories put forth to explain the selling range from hedge fund margin calls compelling liquidation across asset classes to the more concerning possibility that foreign governments, such as the UK, China, and Japan, are discreetly cutting back on their Treasury holdings as a kind of trade-war leverage.

Warren Buffett has been observing all of this with a level of patience that verges on satisfaction. With more than $381 billion in cash on hand, Berkshire Hathaway has the largest cash position in its six-decade history. For several quarters, he has been a steady net seller of stocks, buying short-term Treasury bonds instead. Given what risk-free government paper is paying, it’s possible that Buffett just doesn’t think any stocks are worth purchasing at the current prices. It’s easy to interpret his actions. For those who are still fully invested in a market that is priced at significantly lower rates, it is also discouraging.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve finds itself in a difficult situation. After a modest cutting cycle, its short-term rate is currently between 3.75% and 4.00%. However, further cuts run the risk of hastening the very bond sell-off that the Fed would like to stop while tariffs and an energy shock from the Middle East conflict are driving up inflation. Monetary policy has few tools to resolve the paradox that cutting short-term rates while long-term yields rise can actually steepen the yield curve in ways that tighten rather than loosen financial conditions. The U.S. Treasury situation has been referred to by Ray Dalio as an economic heart attack. That might be exaggerated. However, it is obvious that the patient is not at rest.