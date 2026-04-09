Bitcoin’s $14 Billion Options Expiry Is Coming While the Middle East Burns

This Friday seems to be almost perfectly timed. In what has grown to be the biggest single options event of the year, about $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts are scheduled to expire on Deribit, the leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, on March 27, 2026. In a single rollover, nearly 40% of all active open interest on the platform disappears. That kind of event would be noteworthy enough on its own in most situations. However, things haven’t been typical for weeks. The Strait of Hormuz has been closed to shipping, American and Israeli forces have attacked Iranian infrastructure, oil prices are rising above $95 per barrel, and diplomatic attempts to halt the fighting keep failing before they can gain traction. Even seasoned cryptocurrency traders are unusually quiet due to the simultaneous arrival of the $14 billion expiry and the war.

Understanding how the options expiry has actually affected Bitcoin’s price behavior in the weeks preceding it is helpful in understanding why this is important. Because market makers who hold positions on both sides of trades constantly hedge their exposure by buying and selling the underlying asset in ways that artificially contain price swings, large open interest in options tends to reduce volatility.

Bitcoin Options Expiry Event — March 27, 2026

Total Options Open Interest Expiring ~$14 Billion (largest of 2026) Share of Total Open Interest Wiped ~40% of all active contracts on Deribit Primary Exchange Deribit (dominant crypto options venue) Bitcoin Price at Expiry Week $66,094 −4.1% on week Key Price Level (Max Pain / Magnet) $75,000 — acting as gravitational reference Type of Expiry Quarterly rollover — removes hedging suppression on volatility Geopolitical Context U.S.–Iran war, Strait of Hormuz closure, oil above $95/barrel Macro Pressure Rising U.S. Treasury yields · Reduced rate-cut expectations globally Retail Trader Behavior Net sellers for first time since Nov 2023 (Vanda Research data) CBOE VIX Level Highest since “Liberation Day” tariffs (approx. one year ago) S&P 500 Performance (war period) −4% · Four consecutive weeks of decline Post-Expiry Expectation Sharper price moves as hedging suppression lifts

It acts as an imperceptible barrier to motion. The damper lifts when the positions close and that open interest expires. The market is more vulnerable to whatever forces are genuinely affecting it. At the moment, these forces include an unresolved Middle East conflict, rising oil prices that are fueling concerns about inflation in all of the world’s major economies, and a Federal Reserve that has had to modify its schedule for rate cuts in reaction to the energy shock.

During the week ending March 27, Bitcoin fell about 4.1%, reaching about $66,094. For a cryptocurrency asset, that might seem like a modest move, but the context is important. The decline occurred in spite of the substantial buying interest from ETF-related flows earlier in the year, as well as the more general narrative that Bitcoin is a geopolitical hedge, a digital store of value that increases when conventional systems appear unstable.

This narrative is still circulating in some areas of crypto Twitter and institutional research notes. That narrative is becoming more intricate. Bitcoin is typically sold alongside other riskier assets rather than purchased as a haven when U.S. Treasury yields rise due to rising inflation expectations brought on by rising oil prices and central banks signaling fewer rate cuts. At precisely the wrong time, the correlation with the Nasdaq has reappeared.

As this develops, it seems like the “safe haven” moniker that Bitcoin has been attempting to use since 2020 is beginning to show its flaws once more. In the past, gold has benefited from both financial instability and war. Gold has moved in the weeks since the start of the Iran conflict, but not significantly. Wall Street analysts have observed that even traditional havens have had difficulty rallying cleanly as investors attempt to comprehend the true nature of this shock. In most portfolio models, Bitcoin is positioned between digital commodities and speculative tech equity, so it is under pressure from both sides of that ambiguity.

In the options market, the $75,000 mark has developed into a gravitational reference point. Analysts have referred to it as a price magnet that attracts a significant number of contracts. After Friday’s expiration, whether that level serves as a floor or a ceiling depends in part on how the geopolitical situation changes over the course of the weekend; in other words, nobody is certain.

If the Strait of Hormuz reopens completely and a long-lasting ceasefire is established, there is a plausible argument that the removal of the options expiry suppression along with an improvement in risk sentiment could cause Bitcoin to soar. An equally plausible argument is that the lack of that hedging buffer means the next decline could be more severe than what we’ve seen thus far if the ceasefire breaks out again, as it did once this week within hours of being announced.

For their part, retail merchants have been withdrawing. For the first time since November 2023, when war anxiety peaked, retail investors sold more than $20 million worth of single stocks in a single session, according to data from research firm Vanda Research. Along with stocks, cryptocurrency has been impacted by this shift away from risk. The market is genuinely uncertain about how to price the upcoming weeks, as evidenced by the CBOE Volatility Index reaching its highest level since the “Liberation Day” tariff shock about a year ago.

It’s still unclear if the quarterly rollover will cause a significant shift in either direction or just signal the start of a more erratic phase that will be gradually resolved throughout April. With hundreds of thousands of traders placing calibrated bets on where Bitcoin will be at a particular point in time, the options market itself is a sort of collective expression of uncertainty. That day comes on Friday, March 27. For its part, the war has no end date.