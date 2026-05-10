CEG Stock Faces Its Monday Reckoning as Wall Street Holds Its Breath

Constellation Energy’s approach to this earnings week has been almost theatrical. The options market is anticipating a swing of about 7% before the end of the week. Shares closed Friday at $303.63, down 2.4%. On Monday morning, traders congregate around terminals for more than just a headline EPS figure. They are waiting for a narrative to either remain cohesive or subtly begin to unravel.

The business has evolved into an odd cross between the old and the new. Founded as a spinoff in 2021 and based in Baltimore, it has developed into something much more substantial than its beginnings would have implied. Constellation now claims about 55 gigawatts of capacity following the completion of the $16.4 billion Calpine deal in January. According to their own calculations, that is sufficient to power 27 million homes. It’s a number worth considering. Large enough to have an impact on the U.S. grid and anyone attempting to quickly construct a data center.

Constellation Energy Corporation — Key Information Details Company Name Constellation Energy Corporation Stock Ticker CEG (NASDAQ) Headquarters Baltimore, Maryland, United States Founded 2021 Employees Approximately 15,315 (2025) Market Cap Around $110 billion Recent Closing Price $303.63 (May 8, 2026) 52-Week High / Low $412.70 / $243.30 Major Subsidiaries Calpine, Constellation Energy Generation, LLC Total Generation Capacity About 55 gigawatts post-Calpine deal Calpine Acquisition Value $16.4 billion (closed January 2026) Q1 2026 EPS Estimate $2.57 per share Earnings Release May 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. EDT 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance $11 to $12 per share

In this case, data centers truly tell the whole story. Or at least the narrative that Wall Street has chosen to present. Calpine and CyrusOne reached an agreement in February for 380 megawatts close to the Freestone Energy Center in Texas, with an additional 380 megawatts in line. The amount of power contracted for those facilities has now exceeded 1,100 megawatts. Every new gigawatt of AI computing that is announced in central Texas or Northern Virginia seems to be indirectly beneficial to CEG.

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However, the story is not tidy. UBS recently cut its price target from $420 to $388, pointing to a careful tone in management’s outlook and pending regulatory decisions that nobody can quite handicap. Morgan Stanley raised a different worry, the kind that gets less airtime in bullish notes. If demand really is this strong, more clean-energy producers will pile in. More supply tends to do what more supply always does to prices.

Melius Research’s James West called the company “well-positioned” earlier this year, citing the broadened footprint into natural gas and the ERCOT grid. That framing was beneficial. It made Constellation more than just a nuclear tale. More important than the EPS print itself will likely be whether Monday’s report advances or undermines that broader thesis.

All of this is surrounded by a more subdued question. What is Constellation’s true aspiration? A stable contracted book and a clean power utility? A hyperscaler appetite-driven growth play? Some combination that hasn’t been given a name yet? Confidence is suggested by management’s $3.9 billion capital expenditure plan and the increased $5 billion buyback. Their 2026 EPS guidance’s midpoint of $11 to $12 is slightly below analyst consensus. Not generous, but close.

As this develops, it seems like CEG is now more of a referendum than a stock. on demand for AI. Regarding the revival of nuclear. regarding the viability of pricing the energy transition. All of that won’t be addressed on Monday. Seldom does it. However, it may reveal which version of the tale is still viable.